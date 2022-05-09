McHenry County Conservation District to offer free fishing weekend in June

McHenry County Conservation District invites families to cast a line at its free fishing event the first weekend of June.

The district’s Hooked on Fishing event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon June 4 at Rush Creek Conservation Area, 20501 McGuire Road in Harvard, and from 9 a.m. to noon June 5 at The Hollows Conservation Area, 3804 Route 14 in Cary.

The entire family is welcome to attend for fishing, prizes and time in nature, according to a news release.

Anglers can bring their own gear to the event or borrow from a limited supply. Equipment will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis with preference given to children. No fishing license is required to participate.

Registration is required for each participant during this free event. To learn more and to register, go to mccdistrict.org.