McHenry County police reports - May 30, 2022

Information in police reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in police reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.
Cary
Dennis A. Perez, 29, of 500 block of Darlington Lane, Crystal Lake, was charged Wednesday, April 2, with driving under the influence of alcohol, possession of open alcohol by driver, operating an uninsured vehicle, and driving without a license.
Heriberto Orengo Jr., 48, of the 2400 block of Stonegate Road, Algonquin, was charged Tuesday, April 5, with two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol, improper lane use and failure to remain at the scene of a crash.
Crystal Lake
Sadiq Olawale Adeniran, 36, of the zero to 100 block of Timber Terrace, Cary, was charged Saturday, March 19, with two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol, leaving the scene of a crash with vehicle damage, failing to reduce speed to avoid a crash, and failing to yield while turning left
Elizabeth Sisi Lara, 18, of the 100 block of Rainbow Drive, Capron, was charged Saturday, March 19, with two counts of domestic battery.
Marc Allen Dembinski, 20, of the 100 block of Crighton Lane, Elgin, was charged Sunday, March 20, with possession of lorazepam and unlawful use of weapon.
Abraham Peter Akong, 38, of 1700 block of Warrington Lane, Crystal Lake, was charged Wednesday, March 23, with criminal damage to property.
Alexander M. Novak, 28, of the 500 block of Somerset Lane, Crystal Lake, was charged Thursday, March 24, with 18 counts of child pornography.
Jamieson Ryan Robinett, 44, of the 100 block of West Woodstock Street, Crystal Lake, was charged Thursday, March 24, with disorderly conduct.
Harvard
Pareshkumar J. Patel, 45, of the 1700 block of South Division Street, Harvard, was charged Saturday, April 2, with domestic battery.
Huntley
Bryttny P. Contreraz, 33, of the 11600 block of Main Street, Huntley, was arrested Thursday, March 31, on a warrant tied to two counts of battery.
Sherri Carlson, 58, of the 12500 block of Regency Parkway, Huntley, was charged Sunday, April 3, with retail theft.
McHenry
Antoinette Hanke, 42, of the 3500 block of Pearl Street, McHenry, was arrested Monday, March 21, on a McHenry County warrant tied to a possession of a controlled substance charge.
Marlow Collins, 49, of the 5000 block of Prairie Avenue, McHenry, was arrested Wednesday, March 23, on a Lake County warrant tied to a charge of delivering a controlled substance. Collins was also charged with driving while license suspended.
Steven M. Manson, 31, of the 42600 block of Park Lane Avenue, Antioch, was arrested Thursday, March 24, on a McHenry County warrant tied to a retail theft charge. Manson was also arrested
Evan M. Pasinski, 28, of the 1900 block of Orleans Street, McHenry, was arrested Friday, March 25, on a McHenry County warrant tied to a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Keyazjhia Banks, 21, of the 4100 block of South Prairie Avenue, Chicago, was charged Friday, March 25, with retail theft.
Tamara N. Carter, 33, of the 3800 block of West Wilcox Street, Chicago, was charged Friday, March 25, with retail theft.
John Lambrechts, 32, of the 3700 block of Wonder Lake Road, Wonder Lake, was arrested Saturday, March 26, on a McHenry County warrant tied to a charge of violating bond conditions.