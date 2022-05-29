McHenry County College names spring 2022 recipients of Joseph A. Blanco Award

McHenry County College recently honored Shannon-Marie Clifton and Mark Molgado with the Spring 2022 Joseph A. Blanco Spirit Award, a $600 scholarship given to students working toward a degree or certificate while maintaining a positive and “can do” attitude.

The students were selected by the McHenry County College access and disability services department for displaying the work ethic, motivation and determination to succeed that the award recognizes, according to a news release.

Clifton, a returning adult student, plans to graduate from MCC next fall and will transfer to Northern Illinois University where she hopes to complete a master’s degree in rehabilitation counseling. She wants to work with individuals with disabilities.

“Shannon’s health – though at times impactful – has always just been another piece of her,” said Lauren Brannick, who nominated Clifton for the award. “She uses her experiences to educate others. Occasionally she might join a Zoom from a hospital room, to which she’ll exclaim, ‘What else am I gonna do?!’ Shannon embodies so much spirit and celebration, and is the perfect recipient for this award.”

Molgado, who was nominated by Jarrett Wolske, an academic support coach in the college’s access and disability services department, is the president-elect of the Black Student Union, a member of student government and has been promoted twice in three months at his current employer.

“Out of the many students I have worked with, I have met few with Mark’s brand of drive, positivity, and persistence in overcoming every obstacle,” Wolske said.

The Spirit Award was founded in 2009 by Joe Blanco, a former McHenry County College tutor and member of the access and disability services staff who died in 2011.