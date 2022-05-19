McHenry County grand jury indictments - May 19, 2022

Information in grand jury reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse. Individuals who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.
A McHenry County grand jury indicted these people on the following charges:
- Paul W. Gunn, 39, of the 10300 block of West Street, Richmond; two counts of disorderly conduct for false 911 call and three counts of resisting a police officer resulting injury.
- James C. Maves, 55, of the 26900 North Grace Street, Wauconda; aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol with two prior violations.
- Dustin D. Hanabarger, 32, of the 100 block of East Sixth Street, Dixon; disorderly conduct.
- Robert J. Kroman, 40, of the 900 block of Steuben Road, McHenry; aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol with two prior violations and not driving on the correct side of the road.
- Benjamin F. Riechert, 37, of the 200 block of Cunat Boulevard, Richmond; predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, criminal sexual assault, four counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, domestic battery and endangering the health or health of a child.
- Nathaniel K. Sparks, 28, of the 600 block of Lochwood Drive, Crystal Lake; aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and two counts of aggravated battery at a public place.
- Gerad L. Ales, 40, of the 500 block of Ridgewood Drive, Cary; aggravated battery to a police officer and two counts of domestic battery.
- Gabriel E. Vargas, 37, of the 300 block of Niagra Drive, Volo; two counts of aggravated battery to a police officer and resisting a police officer.
- Donald S. Blummer Jr., 26, of the 4400 block of North Dennis Boulevard, Johnsburg; two counts each of unlawful delivery and possession of 15 to 100 grams of cocaine.
- Adam J. Kadolph, 29, of the 5200 block of Nimitz Drive, Wonder Lake; unlawful delivery of less than 1 gram of fentanyl.
- James S. Panek, 30, of the 2000 North Oak Drive, McHenry; possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine
- Mauricio Ramos, 18, of the 1600 block of Mulberry Lane, Elgin; burglary, retail theft and criminal damage to property.
- Marquill Jerome Thompson, 23, of the 8100 block of South Throop Street, Chicago; two counts of domestic battery with a prior conviction.
- Jade D. McGuire, 20, of the 4000 block of Oak Avenue, McHenry; possession of more than 5,000 grams of marijuana, possession of 15 to 100 grams of cocaine, calculated criminal marijuana conspiracy, and child endangerment.
- Liam P. Keegan, 21, of the 4000 block of Oak Avenue, McHenry; possession and possession with intent to deliver more than 5,000 grams of marijuana, possession of 15 to 100 grams of cocaine, calculated criminal marijuana conspiracy, and child endangerment.
- Austin T. Hird, 19, of the 700 block of Suzanne Court, Spring Grove; possession and possession with intent to deliver more than 5,000 grams of marijuana and calculated criminal marijuana conspiracy.
- Michael A. Strauss, 19, of the 11600 Brittany Court, Spring Grove; possession and possession with intent to deliver 15 to 100 grams of cocaine, possession and possession with intent to deliver more than 5,000 grams of marijuana, calculated criminal marijuana conspiracy, possession of psilocybin, and possession of a firearm and ammunition without a valid firearm owner’s identification card.