McHenry County police reports - May 16, 2022

Information in police reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in police reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.
Crystal Lake
Ian James McNamara, 21, of the 200 block of Uteg Street, Crystal Lake, was arrested Saturday, March 5, on a McHenry County warrant died to a charge of driving under the influence.
Abraham Peter Akong, 38, of the 1700 block of Warrington Lane, Crystal Lake, was charged Wednesday, March 9, with criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.
Dennis Keegen Glasder, 30, of the 8400 block of Abbott Lane, Cary, was charged Thursday, March 10, with criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.
Jada Lynn Arcos, 20, of the 900 block of Sheffield Drive, Crystal Lake, was charged Monday, March 14, with disorderly conduct.
Mark Alex, 57, of Crystal Lake, was charged Saturday, March 5, with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated domestic battery and endangering the life or health of a child.
Dylan J. Mathias, 18, of the 1000 block of Abbey Drive, Crystal Lake, was charged Wednesday, March 9, with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Michelle Denise Thompson, 48, of the 100 block of Elmhurst Street, Crystal Lake, was charged Friday, March 11, with two counts of domestic battery.
John Rodriguez Jr., 32, of the 6300 block of West Berenice Avenue, Chicago, was arrested Tuesday, March 15, on a Cook County warrant tied to a theft charge.
Erica Ann King, 43, of the zero to 100 block of West Terra Cotta Avenue, Crystal Lake, was arrested Friday, March 18, on a McHenry County warrant tied to a charge of trespassing.
Cesar Preciado, 45, of the 38700 block of Larkin Avenue, Palmdale, California, was charged Monday, March 21, with driving under the influence of alcohol.
Harvard
A Harvard boys, 14 and 15 years old, were charged Monday, March 21, with retail theft.
Angel U. Rojas, 19, of the 600 block of South Howard Street, Harvard, was charged Tuesday, March 22, with domestic battery.
Lake in the Hills
Christy L. Zutavern, 48, of the 300 block of Pyott Road, Lake in the Hills, was charged Monday, March 21, with leaving the scene of a crash with property damage and improper backing on roadway.
Antoinette J. Valeanu, 52, of the 500 block of West Grand Avenue, Elmhurst, was arrested Monday, March 21, on McHenry, Kendall and Cook county warrants for failing to appear on retail theft charges.
Deborah L. Hickman, 67, of the zero to 100 block of Parkside Court, Algonquin, was charged Thursday, March 24, with retail theft.
Marengo
Renee A. Germain, 29, of the 400 block of South State Street, Marengo, was charged Tuesday, March 22, with possession and possession with intent to deliver 500 to 2,000 grams of marijuana.
Adam J. Bachleda, 31, of the 700 block of North Route 23, Marengo, was charged Saturday, March 26, with two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with expired registration.
Olive Meyrick, 19, of the 2300 block of East Washington Avenue, Madison, Wisconsin, was charged Sunday, March 27, with transportation of open alcohol by the driver and operating a vehicle while registration suspended.
McHenry
Kevin J. Foster, 31, of the 3200 block of Skyway Drive, McHenry, was charged Monday, March 14, with domestic battery.
Thomas A. Stout, 62, of the 5400 block of Sarasota Drive, McHenry, was charged Tuesday, March 15, with failing to register his new address with the McHenry Police Department as required by the Illinois Sex Offender Registration Act.
Deonte Johnson-Jones, 28, of the 600 block of Grant Highway, Marengo, was arrested Wednesday, March 16, on a McHenry County warrant tied to a domestic battery charge and Walworth County, Wisconsin, warrant tied to an escape charge. Johnson-Jones was also charged with resisting a police officer.
Matthew T. Fussell, 30, of the 5500 block of Orchard Way, McHenry, was arrested Thursday, March 17, on a McHenry County warrant tied to a domestic battery charge.
Jennifer Diebold, 43, of the 800 block of Southgate Street, McHenry, was charged Saturday, March 19, with criminal trespass to real property.