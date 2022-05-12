McHenry County College launches redesigned program for adult learners

McHenry County College has redesigned its degree program for adult learners.

The On-Track program, formerly known as Fast Track, is intended for people who want to achieve their college and career goals, but might have work, family and other demands.

The On-Track program provides clear, convenient course plans, small class sizes, dedicated advisors and supportive faculty, the Crystal Lake-based college said in a news release. Participants will move through the program with a community of fellow students, called a cohort, that will serve as a support system before, during and after class.

Students will attend one in-person evening class and two flexible online classes per semester. Each student is required to complete 60 credits, or 20 classes, for their degree. In general, students will take three classes during the spring and fall semesters along with one class during the summer term.

The program is launching in August 2022 with two Associate of Applied Science degrees, one in business management and the other in marketing, according to the release.

For more information or to register for the On-Track program, go to www.mchenry.edu/ontrack.