McHenry police thank residents who helped crash victim

On Saturday, McHenry police posted a “thank you” on social media, highlighting the efforts of two residents who had assisted in helping a person injured in a two-vehicle crash.

Before rescuers could arrive on scene, Stephan Zureck and Theresa Preusker helped support the person so they didn’t fall out of their vehicle. They also helped calm them down and monitor their health, the McHenry police said in a post to Facebook.

The crash occurred Friday afternoon on Route 31 and Shamrock Lane, the police said.

Another two-vehicle crash in McHenry, involving entrapped passengers in both vehicles, happened a few miles away at roughly the same time.

“Far too often actions like this, taken by good people, are overlooked or not properly acknowledged,” police department representatives said on the Facebook post. “Their actions are indicative of the good, decent people in our amazing town.”



