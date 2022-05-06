Two-vehicle crash in McHenry causes road closure at Bull Valley and Draper roads

Four people were entrapped in two heavily damaged vehicles following a crash Friday afternoon in McHenry at Bull Valley and Draper roads, a McHenry Township Fire Protection District official said.

The McHenry Township Fire Department responded at 3:35 p.m. and received assistance from the Wonder Lake Fire Department, McHenry Battalion Chief Mike Majercik said.

Two people were in each vehicle, and the fire department extricated all four, Majercik said.

Majercik could not confirm the conditions of any of the people in the crash, but one was flown by helicopter to Condell Medical Center in Libertyville. The other three were transported to Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office announced a road closure between Draper and Cherry Valley for several hours beginning just after 4:30 p.m. Friday afternoon, urging motorists to avoid the area.

