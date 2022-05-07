Crystal Lake author named finalist in Midwest Book Awards

David W. Gates Jr. of Crystal Lake was selected as a finalist in the regional history category of the Midwest Book Awards for his book “Tennessee Post Office Murals,” an exploration of 28 murals installed in post offices during the Great Depression.

The book has been well-receive by historical societies, libraries and New Deal enthusiasts worldwide, according to a news release. Gates’ sleuthing through the original correspondence between the artist and the government provides the reader an account of this moment in American history.

Finalists for the 32nd annual Midwest Book Awards include nearly 100 titles from 51 independent publishers from a 12-state region, which compete for gold medals in 35 fiction and nonfiction categories.

Winners will be announced during a YouTube premiere at 7 p.m. June 25.

Go to www.mipa.org for more information.