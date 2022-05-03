Armed Harvard man shot by McHenry County deputies last month arrested Tuesday

A 58-year-old Harvard man shot by McHenry County deputies during an “armed confrontation” at his home last month was arrested Tuesday “without incident” after being released from a Rockford rehabilitation facility, officials said.

Randall B. Little was being held on $500,000 bond in the McHenry County jail as of Tuesday afternoon. He was charged last week with 10 felonies, including armed violence.

He is accused of threatening a McHenry County sheriff’s deputy April 1 with a short-barrel rifle, according to a criminal complaint filed in McHenry County.

Three McHenry County sheriff’s deputies were involved in the shooting, authorities have said. All three have been placed on paid administrative leave while an investigation is pending.

Deputy Gabriela Valencia, sworn into the department as a deputy in September, was the only deputy named in the criminal complaint. Authorities said he pointed his rifle at Valencia and threatened to shoot her.

The other two deputies have not yet been named but have been with the department six years and 16 years, McHenry County Sheriff’s Sgt. Eric Ellis has said.

After being shot, Little was taken to a Rockford hospital and then to a hospital in Wisconsin, authorities have said. He was subsequently transferred to a rehabilitation facility in Rockford, McHenry County sheriff’s deputy Kevin Byrnes said in an email Tuesday.

He was arrested Tuesday “without incident” after his release, Byrnes said.

In order to be released from jail, he would need to post 10% of his bond, which is $50,000.

Little also is charged with threatening a public official, intimidation, aggravated assault, unlawful use of a weapon, possessing two firearms as a felon, and possession of 20 to 50 marijuana plants, according to the complaint.

The Class X charge of armed violence carries a prison sentence of up to 30 years in prison.

If Little does not post bond Tuesday, he will appear in rights court Wednesday morning. At the time of his arrest, it was unknown who his attorney was. As of Tuesday afternoon, the McHenry County Public Defender’s Office did not yet know if they would be assigned to his case.