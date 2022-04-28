Harvard man charged with threatening deputies following April 1 incident where deputies shot man

A Harvard man who allegedly pointed a rifle at a McHenry County Sheriff’s deputy and threatened her life during a stand-off that led to officers shooting someone has been charged with 10 felony crimes related to the shooting.

Randall B. Little, 58, of the 19900 block of Streit Road, is accused of intimidating a McHenry County sheriff’s deputy with a short-barrel rifle, pointing the gun at her and threatening to kill her if she didn’t leave his property, according to criminal complaint.

The sheriff’s office has not identified the man who police shot during the incident or given updates on the case.

Little also is charged with possessing two firearms as a felon and between 20 and 50 marijuana plants, according to the complaint.

The most serious of the offenses — armed violence — is a Class X felony, which if convicted of, typically carries sentences of six to 30 years in prison and is not probational.

Authorities previously said three McHenry County sheriff’s deputies were involved in an April 1 shooting that left an armed man hospitalized.

All three deputies were placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation by the McHenry County Major Investigation Assistance Team, which was brought in as an outside third-party because the shooting involved a deputy.

Deputies were dispatched about 8 p.m. April 1 to the 19900 block of Streit Road for a well-being check, according to a news release from the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office on MIAT’s behalf the following day. When police arrived, a man came out of the residence with a firearm and “an armed confrontation occurred,” according to the release.

“The deputies discharged their firearms, ultimately striking the subject. No deputies were injured during the confrontation,” according to the release.

It was unclear whether Little was the man who was shot or if there was another armed man present.

The man was taken by the Harvard Fire Protection District to Mercy Harvard Hospital and then flown to Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford in critical condition, the agency said in the statement.

He was subsequently moved to a hospital in Wisconsin, McHenry County State’s Attorney Patrick Kenneally said earlier this month.

Little was not in custody at the McHenry County Jail as of Thursday morning, the jail log showed.

Attempts to reach to Cary Police Chief Patrick Finlon, who is also the secretary and temporary head of MIAT, and Kenneally were not immediately successful Thursday morning. The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office also did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

Little was charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one in May 2020 and a second in June 2020.

Little’s felony record dates back to the 1980s when he was indicted in September 1989 on illegally possessing a firearm as a felon, possession of a firearm without a valid firearm owner’s identification card and unlawful use of weapons.

McHenry County court records do not indicate what the underlying felony was or where it occurred.

He took a plea deal in January 1990, pleading guilty to possession of a firearm as a felony, and was sentenced to 164 days in jail and two years of probation, court records show.

In September 1992, Little was accused of striking a man in the back of his head and on the left side of his face with his fist while at the train depot lot in downtown Woodstock, according to the misdemeanor complaint. Little was then living in Crystal Lake.

That same day, he also was accused of kicking another man in the leg at the train station, according to a separate criminal complaint.

He was convicted of two counts of misdemeanor battery and sentenced to 30 days in jail and one year of conditional discharge with periodic imprisonment, court records show.

In August 1992, he was charged with disorderly conduct for allegedly yelling profanities at a woman in Crystal Lake. The case was dismissed at the time of the sentencing in the battery cases, court records show.

Little had no further criminal record in McHenry County until May 2020 when he was accused of “yelling, swearing and making threats, stating he was ‘a dangerous man,’ ‘that he was a good shot and could come shoot people’ and that he would shoot ‘in the head’” while at the Walmart in Harvard, according to a criminal complaint.

He also was accused of yelling and swearing at another person at the Harvard Walmart, asking him if he wanted to fight, according to another complaint in the case.

The next month, he was charged again with disorderly conduct for telling a county employee that he was going to “burn the place down,” referring to the county administrative building, according to the complaint.

Little took a plea deal in June 2021 on both cases, pleading guilty to one count of disorderly conduct. He was sentenced to one year of conditional discharge, 30 hours of public service, alcohol treatment and $689 in fines and fees.