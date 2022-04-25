McHenry County police reports - April 25, 2022

Cary
Dana D. Turcotte, 33, of the 300 block of Elmwood Avenue, Crystal Lake, was charged Sunday, Feb. 27, with possession of amphetamine or dextroamphetamine, unlawful possession of marijuana by driver, driving while license revoked, driving while registration suspended.
Crystal Lake
Jorge Yovany Gonzalez-Gonzalez, 36, of the 4700 block of Strong Road, Crystal Lake, was charged Monday, Feb. 21, with two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol.
Christopher David McCallum, 39, of the 700 block of Merrimac Street, Cary, was charged Wednesday, Feb. 23, with starting a fire at a church, causing property damage.
Dennis George Mossuto, 54, of the 1800 block of Route 31, McHenry, was arrested Wednesday, Feb. 23, on a McHenry County warrant tied to a theft charge.
Nathaniel Kerrington Sparks, 28, of the 600 block of Lochwood Drive, Crystal Lake, was charged Thursday, Feb. 24, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and aggravated battery at a public place.
Hector Fernandez, 22, of the zero to 100 block of Park Avenue, Cary, was charged Sunday, Feb. 27, with obstructing identification and possession of open alcohol by passenger.
James Edward Turner, 58, of the 1300 block of Mulberry Lane, Crystal Lake, was charged Sunday, Feb. 27, with two counts of domestic battery and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence.
Harvard
James A. Nolting, 43, of the 1100 block of North Division Street, Harvard, was arrested Friday, Feb. 25, on a McHenry County warrant tied to a charge of violating a no contact order.
Huntley
Vincent D. Davis, 30, of the 11000 block of Church Street, Huntley, was charged Thursday, Feb. 17, with two counts of domestic battery and possession of metal knuckles.
Lake in the Hills
Daniel Granda, 29, of the zero to 100 Ronan Court, Lake in the Hills, was charged Sunday, Feb. 27, with two counts of domestic battery.
Michelle J. Jacobo, 20, of the 17N300 block of Ketchum Road, Hampshire, was. charged Sunday, Feb. 27, with driving under the influence of drugs, improper U-turn and possession of alcohol as a person under 21.
Marengo
Omar Romero-Zarate, 29, of the 400 block of North Main Street, Belvidere, was charged Friday, Feb. 25, with two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol and transportation of open alcohol.
Marshawn Wilson, 28, of the 900 block of Briden Drive, Marengo, was charged Monday, Feb. 28, with criminal trespass to property. He was charged separately with two counts of domestic battery, driving without a valid license, fleeing or attempting to elude police, obstructing service of warrant process, and resisting or obstructing a police officer.
McHenry
Valerie J. Mockus, 64, of the 800 block of Southgate Street, McHenry, was charged Wednesday, Feb. 23, with theft.
Rafael Rivera Del Valle, 35, of the 1600 block of Berwick Boulevard, Waukegan, was arrested Thursday, Feb. 24, on a McHenry County warrant tied to a charge of endangering the life of a child.
Maria G. Alarcon-Alarcon, 29, of the 1600 block of Berwick Boulevard, Waukegan, was arrested Thursday, Feb. 24, on a McHenry County warrant tied to a charge of endangering the life of a child.
Jeff O. Montiel, 41, of the 1300 block of Oeffling Drive, Johnsburg, was arrested Friday, Feb. 25, on a McHenry County warrant tied to charges of two counts of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol.
Woodstock
Inocencio Contreras-Esquivel, 32, of the 500 block of Dean Street, Woodstock, was charged Sunday, Feb. 27, with assault, reckless driving, causing a child to be endangered, and criminal damage of less than $500 to property.
Thomas M. Eisenmengaer, 70, of the 1400 block of Commons Drive, Woodstock, was charged Tuesday, March 1, with battery.
Denise M. Brown, 52, of the 400 block of Kay Street, Crystal Lake, was charged Friday, March 4, with driving under the influence of alcohol, transportation of open alcohol, operating uninsured vehicle, unsafe opening of vehicle doors, failing to signal when turning, and driving with one headlight.