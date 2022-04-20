McHenry County police reports for April 20, 2022

Information in police reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in police reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.
Cary
Brandon Aguirre, 26, of the 6700 block of Wander Way, Cary, was charged Saturday, Feb. 19, with two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol, improper lane use and driving with expired license plates.
Gerad L. Ales, 40, of the 500 block of Ridgewood Drive, Cary, was charged Saturday, Feb. 19, with aggravated battery to a police officer and two counts of domestic battery.
David J. Nicholas, 69, of the zero to 100 block of Franke Avenue, Cary, was charged Tuesday, Feb. 22, with two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol and failing to reduce speed to avoid a crash.
Harvard
Charles T. Donner, 63, of the 700 block of West Blaine Street, Harvard, was arrested Monday, Feb. 14, on a McHenry County warrant for failing to appear in court on a public indecency charge.
Moises Hernandez, 29, of the 700 block of Casey Lane, Harvard, was charged Wednesday, Feb. 16, with leaving the scene of a crash with property damage and failing to report a crash.
A 14-year-old Harvard girl was charged Wednesday, Feb. 16, with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.
A 14-year-old Harvard girl was charged Wednesday, Feb. 16, with battery.
Lake in the Hills
Eduardo Martinez-Lopez, 36, of the zero to 100 block of Heron Court, Lake in the Hills, was charged Sunday, Feb. 20, with two counts of domestic battery.
Jeremy R. English, 37, of the 1400 block of Skyridge Drive, Crystal Lake, was charged Sunday, Feb. 20, with two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash.
Marengo
Kyle J. Quarrie, 35, of the 800 block of North State Street, Marengo, was arrested Monday, Feb. 7, on Kane and McHenry county warrants.
McHenry
Kishaun Davis, 18, of the 2900 block of Northside Avenue, McHenry, was charged Wednesday, Feb. 16, with two counts of criminal damage to property, two counts of retail theft and two counts of unauthorized possession of license plates.
Woodstock
Matthew K. Wiese, 24, of Woodstock, was charged Friday, Feb. 11, with two counts of domestic battery.
Keith G. Dobner, 34, of the 22900 block of Oak Grove Road, Harvard, was charged Sunday, Feb. 13, with aggravated assault with a vehicle, criminal damage to property and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Leobardo Alaguna-Loma, 47, of the 800 block of Prairie View Lane, Woodstock, was charged Sunday, Feb. 13, with two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol, failing to reduce speed to avoid a crash and operating an uninsured vehicle.
Dustin D. Hanabarger, 32, of the 6400 block of Dunham Road, Union, was charged Tuesday, Feb. 15, with disorderly conduct.
Jake A. Baraglia, 30, was charged Wednesday, Feb. 16, with possession of less than 15 grams of heroin.
Zoe W. Davidson, 25, was charged Wednesday, Feb. 16, with possession of less than 15 grams of heroin and less than 15 grams of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kenneth L. Price, 29, of the 28800 block of West Pittner Street, Cary, was charged Thursday, Feb. 17, with three counts of battery.
Victor O. Diaz, 26, of the 1400 block of Commons Drive, Woodstock, was charged Saturday, Feb. 19, with driving under the influence of alcohol, obstructing justice, driving while license revoked, and leaving the scene of a crash.
Jose A. Salazar, 21, of the 1700 block of Walnut Drive, Woodstock, was arrested Tuesday, Feb. 22, on McHenry County warrants and a Boone County warrant for failing to appear in court. Salazar was also charged with driving while license revoked and a headlight violation.
Josephine D. Zawisza, 30, of the 300 block of North All Seasons Road, Geff, was arrested Wednesday, Feb. 23, on a Champaign County warrant.
Thomas G. Kotovsky, 36, of the 500 block of Dean Street, Woodstock, charged Thursday, Feb. 24, with two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while license revoked, operating an uninsured vehicle.