Hampshire native to come home with U.S. Navy Concert Band

Chief Musician Colin Wise is coming home to Illinois while on tour with the U.S. Navy Concert Band.

Illinois was chosen to host five of the 13 concerts spanning five states by the concert band during its 2022 tour, according to a news release.

The three closest performances to Wise’s hometown of Hampshire are scheduled from April 22 to 24.

The first will take place at 7 p.m. April 22 at West Leyden High School in North Lake, the second will be at 7 p.m. April 23 at Carl Schurz High School in Chicago and the third will be at 3 p.m. April 24 at Oswego High School in Oswego.

All Navy Band performances are free and open to the public.

Wise joined the Navy Band in November 2007. He earned a Bachelor of Music from the Eastman School of Music with a double major in trombone performance and jazz and contemporary media and a master’s degree from Rice University Shepherd School of Music.