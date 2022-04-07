McHenry’s Blues, Brews & BBQ announces lineup to please ‘blues purists,’ more rock inclined

This year’s Blues, Brews & BBQ in McHenry will feature a Delmark recording artist, an International Blues Challenge semifinalist and a Chicago Blues Hall of Famer, organizers announced Thursday.

Coordinated by McHenry Area Rotary, the festival will take place Aug. 19 to 21 at Petersen Park, 4300 Peterson Park Road in McHenry.

“We’ve got something for everyone this year,” Don Tonyan, co-chairman of the event along with fellow Rotarian Denis Buch, said in a statement. “It’s a mix of high-energy favorites from past years along with some bands that are all-new to our fest.”

Kicking things off at 5 p.m. Aug. 19 as they have for each Blues, Brews & BBQ since 2012, will be the members of the John Todd Band. Jimmy Nick – who not only made the International Blues Challenge semi-finals in 2013 and 2016, but also is an Illinois Blues Challenge champion – will follow at 8 p.m. that Friday.

On Aug. 20, the music starts at 4 p.m. with Sharon Lewis & Texas Fire. Lewis has performed across Europe and is a regularly featured headliner on the Chicago blues scene. After her band plays, Led Zeppelin tribute band Kashmir takes the stage at 6:30 p.m. followed by Rolling Stones tribute band Hot Rocks at 9 p.m.

The final day of the festival will feature Delta Rising at 1 p.m. and the Blues Hall of Fame-stature sounds of the Mike Wheeler Band at 3 p.m.

Lewis, Kashmir, Hot Rocks and Delta Rising will be new to the Blues, Brews & BBQ stage, according to a news release.

“We believe both the blues purists and those who enjoy the more rockin’ side of the blues will find reasons to love this year’s fest,” lineup chairwoman Diana Mark said in a statement.

The money raised at the fest supports numerous humanitarian and student leadership programs, according to a news release. The McHenry Area Rotary has provided $63,415 to 15 grant recipients since last fall, with the vast majority of those funds coming from past Blues, Brews & BBQ proceeds.

Tickets are available online now at www.mrbbb.com. The cost is $10 per person per day in advance or $15 at the gate. A three-day weekend pass is available for $20 now or $25 at the gate.

VIP tickets are $100 each. These provide single-day admission and six beer or wine tickets per buyer, plus admission to the VIP area, where a selection of food will be provided and beverages available. VIP tickets also are a perk of sponsorship at the $2,000 level and up. Sponsorship details are available at mrbbb.com/partners/sponsors.

Members of the McHenry Area Rotary Club, which also coordinates Rotary Secret Santa, meet at noon Thursdays at Buddyz Pizzeria on Green Street in McHenry. Anyone interested is welcome to attend. For general club information, send an email to mchenryarearotary@gmail.com.