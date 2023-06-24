2023 Northwest Herald Male Athlete of the Year: Prairie Ridge’s Tyler Vasey

Only twice in McHenry County-area history has an athlete started in a football and baseball state championship game.
Richmond-Burton’s Brock Wood was the first, playing in the 2019 Class 4A football state title game, then the Class 2A baseball state championship game last year. Wood was selected as the 2021 and 2022 Northwest Herald Male Athlete of the Year.
Wood’s successor in that elite club, Prairie Ridge’s Tyler Vasey, also follows him as the 2023 Northwest Herald Athlete of the Year, after an amazing senior year in which he set the IHSA season rushing record in football with 3,887 yards.
Vasey led the Wolves to the Class 6A state championship game last fall. He started in the 2021 Class 3A baseball state title game as a sophomore second baseman.
Vasey finished ahead of Marian Central junior Christian Bentancur, a junior with 139 career catches and 1,459 career points in basketball heading into his senior year. Crystal Lake South junior Anthony Burburija was third.
Dr. Steven Rochell will donate $2,500 to Prairie Ridge in Vasey’s name through the Rochell Foundation. Rochell has made that donation for the Female and Male Athletes of the Year every year since 1993.
Vasey joins 2020 winner Kyle Koelblinger as Male Athlete of the Year winners from Prairie Ridge.
Back in November, Prairie Ridge was locked in a thrilling Class 6A semifinal game against St. Ignatius with a crazy back-and-forth fourth quarter.
Both teams struggled on Prairie Ridge’s frozen field on a cold, windy day. Vasey led the Wolves’ final drive, with some crucial fourth-down plays to set up kicker Brogan Amherdt for a game-winning, 29-yard field goal with 6.7 seconds to go.
Vasey held the kick for his best friend, who drilled a shot that would have been good from 40 yards out, sending the Wolves to the Class 6A state championship game.
Vasey was the 2022 Northwest Herald Football Player of the Year after his spectacular season in which he surpassed the old single-season rushing record by 500-plus yards.
This spring, Wolves baseball coach Glen Pecoraro called Vasey the “heart and soul” of his team. He was an All-Area second-team selection for baseball.
Vasey is so good in both sports that he could not decide which one over the other at the next level, so he will play both at NCAA Division III Wisconsin-Whitewater.
Vasey answered some questions from Northwest Herald sports writer Joe Stevenson about his outstanding year.
What are your best memories of your senior year?
Vasey: My favorite memories of senior year were the sporting events. PR has so much pride in their games that it’s so much fun to be a part of.
What have you done through the years to enhance the natural speed you were blessed with?
Vasey: I lifted a lot and went to Davis Speed Center to enhance my speed.
What is your favorite wild animal?
Vasey: Tiger, because it is one of my nicknames when I was a kid.
Who is your favorite professional multi-sport athlete?
Vasey: Bo Jackson. I like how he competed at a high level in two sports and made it look easy.
What sport that you didn’t play would you be good at?
Vasey: I feel like if I played lacrosse I’d be good at it.
How much weight can you bench, squat and deadlift?
Vasey: I can bench 205 (pounds), squat 385 and deadlift 450.
What was your favorite Disney character when you were growing up?
Vasey: Woody, because I liked “Toy Story.”
What would be your dream job?
Vasey: I would love to be a coach or a GM for a team one day.
What are three of your favorite sports movies?
Vasey: “Friday Night Lights,” “Moneyball” and “The Waterboy.”
What was something funny that happened in a baseball game this spring?
Vasey: [Assistant] coach [Eric] Jakubosky pouring water on [head] coach [Glen] Pecoraro after his 500th career win.
What scares you?
Vasey: Spiders and sharks.
What TV shows do you currently watch?
Vasey: I’m currently watching “McGregor Forever.”
How do you go about picking a baseball glove?
Vasey: I have the Rawlings GC Elite infielders mitt, 12 inches. I’ve had the same brand mitt for a while, but I need a new mitt almost every year.
What is the most famous person you have an autograph from?
Vasey: Sammy Sosa.