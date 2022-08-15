2022 Northwest Herald girls golf team preview capsules

Fox Valley Conference
Burlington Central
Coach: Mike Bui (first season)
Last season: Fourth at FVC Tournament
Top returners: Gisele Shahzada, so.; Natalia Gusciora, so.; McKenna Berglind, sr.; Ariana Riep, jr.
Key newcomers: Ella Riep, fr.; Sydney Cavallari, fr.; Riya Gangavarapu, fr.
Worth noting: The Rockets will be without the services of their top golfer Maya Gusciora, who won the FVC Tournament individual championship and was the only local 1A or 2A girls golfer to qualify for the state meet in her final high school season. Gusciora made the Day 2 cut at state and ended career with a two-day score of 84-81-165. … The team had 15 golfers come out to tryouts, a number that is much larger than in recent previous years. … Shahzada and Natalia Guscoira were both named to the All-FVC team. … “The goal is to continue to grow the program and make it as competitive as possible,” Bui said. “We are only a day into the new season, but I love the attitude of the kids. I expect us to work hard every day on the course to improve.”
Crystal Lake Central co-op
(with Cary-Grove and Crystal Lake South)
Coach: Kyle McCaughn (eighth season)
Last season: Third at FVC Tournament
Top returners: Delaney Medlyn (C-G), so.; Ella Smith (CLC), sr.; Addison Cleary (CLC), jr.; Madeline Trannel (CLC), so.
Key newcomers: Rylee Rud (CLS), fr.
Worth noting: Medlyn, an All-Area second-team selection as a freshman, placed fifth at the FVC Tournament and sixth at the McHenry Country Tournament with an 86. She earned a sectional appearance in her first year and shot an 87. … Medlyn, Cleary and Smith earned All-FVC honors and advanced to sectionals. … The Tigers only five shots back for second place at the FVC Tournament. … “We are returning three that made it to sectionals last year and five that helped us to place third in the regular season and FVC,” McCaughn said. “We are most looking forward to the bonds that we create and the memories that we have throughout the season.”
Dundee-Crown
Coach: Emma Ageneau (third season)
Last season: Seventh at FVC Tournament
Top returners: Magen Laas, jr.; Lydia Rodriguez, sr.; Sophie Morawski, so.
Worth noting: Laas was an All-FVC member and led the Chargers to seventh place at the FVC Tournament. D-C was only one shot behind Jacobs for sixth overall. … The Chargers graduated one of their top golfers in Sonora Rodriguez, but return good varsity experience between Lydia Rodriguez and Morawski. … “We are looking to build on a strong season,” Ageneau said. “We are returning many of our core players, including Magen Laas and Sophie Morawski, who is posed to have a breakout season.”
Hampshire
Coach: Eric Samuelson (third season)
Last season: Eighth at FVC Tournament
Top returners: Lily Farnam, sr.; Reagan Green, sr.; Avery Tirado, sr.; Amina Hatanaka, sr.; Karolina Wegiel, sr.; Diane Chojnowski, sr.; Hannah Featherly, sr.; Lorna Bachta, jr.; Mary Goad, jr.; Jaina Farnam, so.; Kaylee Seo, so.
Key newcomers: Lola Walsh, jr.; Brookelynn Kehl, so.; Madison Bilek, fr.; Maddie Franz, fr.; Ava Janiec, fr.; Madison Sawisch, fr.; Aubrey Wiora, fr.
Worth noting: Farnam advanced to sectionals, earned All-FVC honors and was an All-Area honorable mention selection as a junior. … Only four shots separated sixth (Jacobs) and eighth (Hampshire) at the FVC Tournament. … The Whips have a large and experienced group coming back. … “With almost everyone returning this season, as well as a significant amount of newcomers, we hope to continue to improve as individuals and within the FVC,” Samuelson said. “As always, we look forward to watching the growth of each individual golfer and how that contributes to our team goals.”
Huntley
Coach: Ann Christiansen (14th season)
Last season: FVC Tournament, overall season champions
Top returners: Aubrey Dingbaum, jr.; Abby Panier, sr.; Maddie Sloan, so.; Kylie Szymczak, jr.
Key newcomers: Kaitlyn Busky, jr.; Ava Lodewyck, fr.; Mallory Winters, sr.
Worth noting: The Red Raiders held off Prairie Ridge, 382 to 384, to win the FVC Tournament for the second time in the past three seasons. Huntley took third as a team at regionals. … Dingbaum was an All-Area second-team selection and helped lead Huntley to first place at the FVC Tournament. Dingbaum placed eighth at conference and fifth at the McHenry County Tournament. She posted an 82 at sectionals. … Huntley had four All-FVC members, but three of them graduated. … “Hopefully we will have a great season,” Christiansen said. “We have seen a lot of talent at tryouts.”
Jacobs
Coach: Paul Anderson (second season)
Last season: Sixth at FVC Tournament
Top returners: Kayla Doetsch, sr.; Anya Piarowski, sr.
Key newcomers: Kate Maurus, fr.; Emma Skarosi, fr.; Marley Skarosi, fr. Nicole Heims, fr.
Worth noting: Jacobs placed sixth at the FVC Tournament for the second year in a row. … The Golden Eagles won’t have two familiar faces atop their lineup with the graduation of Nos. 1 and 2 golfers Autumn Kovach and Lana Tousey. Kovach was a sectional qualifier. … “We are a super young team with eight freshman and three seniors,” Anderson said. “I am very excited to see this team grow not only on the course but off it, as well. The program is on up and it is great to see in girls golf.”
McHenry
Coach: Sean Sterner (10th season)
Last season: Fifth at FVC Tournament
Top returners: Madison Donovan, jr.; Aubree Lundin, sr.; Shania Houston, sr.; Kilynn Axelson, so.
Key newcomers: Emma Hertel, so.; Mackenzie Sroka, jr.
Worth noting: The Warriors had top-five finishes at both the FVC and McHenry County tournaments. Donovan was an All-Area first-team selection, taking runner-up at county with an 80 and tied for third at conference with an 89. … Donovan and Lundin were both All-FVC members and sectional qualifiers. … Axelson posted the lowest score for McHenry in a season-opening win against Grant. … “This group is experienced, focused and dedicated to golf,” Sterner said. “A lot of the girls improved throughout the summer. Madison and Aubree qualified for sectionals last year, and we are looking forward to seeing them lead this team to a great season.”
Prairie Ridge
Coach: Jeanine Stantesly (third season)
Last season: FVC Tournament runners-up
Top returners: Abby Kay, sr.; Brooke Benjamin, sr.; Heather Mead, sr.; Jenna Albanese, so.
Key newcomers: Victoria Meehan, sr.; Ella Giffin, jr.; Jaeda Gunter, so.; Grace Mertel, fr.; Tori Woods, fr.
Worth noting: The Wolves have a big loss atop their lineup with the graduation of four-year varsity player Elizabeth Tucker. Tucker took second at the FVC Tournament (88), won the individual championship at the McHenry County Tournament (78) and was a sectional qualifier for the fourth straight year. She won the Class 2A Antioch Regional with an 84. … Prairie Ridge placed second at both conference, losing by two shots to Huntley, and regionals, with Benjamin and Kay scoring. Albanese earned All-FVC honors. … The Wolves took third at the county tournament… “This team is full of good athletes with great attitudes,” Stantesly said. “Led by Abby, Brooke, Heather and Jenna, we should be competitive in every match. It will be fun to watch our new golfers learn from our seniors.”
Kishwaukee River Conference
Johnsburg
Coach: Chris O’Niel (14th season)
Last season: KRC Tournament champions
Top returners: Riley Klotz, sr.; Lana Bowers, sr.; Mackenzie McQuiston, jr.
Key newcomers: Annie Moss, jr.; Elle Konrad, jr.; Maddie Ten Bruin, so.; Lauren McQuiston, fr.
Worth noting: The Skyhawks advanced to sectionals as a team for the eighth consecutive season. … Klotz was an All-Area honorable mention choice and tied for sixth at the Class 1A Marian Central Regional with an 86. She was runner-up at the KRC Tournament, which Johnsburg won for the second year in a row. The Skyhawks won by 27 shots with a 417. … Johnsburg took sixth at the McHenry County Meet with a 406. … Klotz and Bowers were both All-KRC selections. … “We have high expectations once again this season and hope to compete for a third consecutive conference title,” O’Niel said. “Lana, Mackenzie and Riley will provide stability at the top of our lineup.”
Marengo
Coach: Chad Olson (fifth season)
Last season: KRC Tournament runners-up
Top returners: Cadence Leucht, jr.; Emma Leucht, jr.; Alexa Calbow, sr.; Aubrey Ettner, sr.; Samantha Murray, sr.
Worth noting: Cadence Leucht and Emma Leucht were both All-KRC selections. Cadence Leucht was fifth at the KRC Tournament and Emma Leucht tied for sixth. … Marengo was second at conference, 27 shots behind Johnsburg. The Indians placed fourth in the KRC in 2021.
Richmond-Burton
Coach: Brandon Creason (14th season)
Last season: Third at KRC Tournament
Top returners: Meadow Rosendahl, so.; Sofia Nagel, so.; Ana Geron, sr.; Ava Geron, sr.
Key newcomers: Grace Camp, sr.; Alyssa Beres, so.; Kendall Krashock, jr.; Emily Porreca fr.; Melissa Roedel, sr.
Worth noting: The Rockets will have a fairly inexperienced team this season, Creason said. R-B graduated its top two scoring golfers, Sierra Simecek and Makenna Donohoe, who placed third and fourth, respectively at the KRC Tournament and were All-KRC selections. … R-B finished third at conference with a 445, one shot behind second-place Marengo (444). The Rockets also took third the year before.
East Suburban Catholic Conference
Marian Central
Coach: Hannah Ogden (second season)
Last season: Sixth at ESCC Tournament
Top returners: Ella Notaro, jr.; Jordyn Kratochvil, sr.; Nina Notaro, so.; Makaylah Farrell, jr.
Key newcomers: Ava Kleinschmidt, jr.; Emma Weber, jr.; Skyelar Reuter, fr.
Worth noting: Marian Central advanced to sectionals with a runner-up finish at the Class 1A Marian Central Regional, the second year in a row that the Hurricanes made it past regionals as a team. … Nina Notaro was fifth at regionals and Ella Notaro tied for sixth. Their older sister, Ava Notaro, was third. All three placed inside the top-15 at the McHenry County Meet. … “Marian Central is looking forward to developing our program this year,” Ogden said. “We have a lot of young talent with the potential to shoot well. My expectation for the team is to advance out of our regional tournament. Ella and Nina Notaro have what it takes to advance to the state tournament, so my hope is come October we’ll be heading down there to cheer them on. I’m looking forward to building a program that is both fun and competitive, while continuing to grow the game that I love.”