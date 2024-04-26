Huntley Square gazebo getting a makeover

A new color scheme soon will grace the gazebo on the Huntley Square in the downtown area.

Village officials on Thursday discussed repainting the gazebo, and the Village Board informally gave the thumbs-up to a red, white and black color scheme.

Village Manager Dave Johnson said the village hasn’t made changes to the gazebo other than routine maintenance.

The Village Board had three color scheme options to choose from. All three had white and red, while the color schemes had a third color that ranged from green to black. The gazebo currently is now red, white and green. Renderings indicate that the largest visual change to the gazebo will be a black roof versus the green roof it has now.

Village President Tim Hoeft said that with the red, white and black colors, “we’re going back to how it originally was.” Black and white are the official colors of the village of Huntley, with red to match Huntley High School, Hoeft said during the meeting.

Besides a fresh coat of paint, the gazebo work also will entail pressure-washing and sealing the tongue and groove pine on the ceiling. Wood will be primed and painted, and concrete surfaces will be getting a protective coating.

A fire bell on the northwest corner of the Square is getting sandblasted and repainted black; its wood base also will get a new coat of paint, said Jason Irvin, deputy director of public works and engineering.

The 2024 Huntley budget earmarked $30,000 for gazebo work, including painting, resurfacing and paint for the fire bell, according to village documents. Officials plan to start the work Monday. Irvin said the work should be completed within a week, weather permitting.