McHenry man found dead in Waukegan Harbor

A man found in the Waukegan Harbor on Friday morning has been identified as a 56-year-old McHenry resident.

Donald Berkoski of McHenry was identified by the Lake County Coroner’s Office on Friday. Preliminary autopsy results ruled out any significant trauma, and final autopsy reports including a toxicology report and carbon monoxide testing still are pending, according to a news release from the coroner’s office.

Berkoski had been reported missing from McHenry County since Wednesday. Berkoski appeared to have been on his boat in the harbor when he fell over the side of the boat into the water for an unknown reason and was unable to get out, according to the release.

The Waukegan Police Department was dispatched at 6:15 a.m. Friday for a well-being check at the Waukegan Harbor, 55 S. Harbor Drive. An officer saw a body in the water after searching the area, according to the release. The Waukegan Fire Department was notified at 7:58 a.m. and arrived at the scene. Fire department divers recovered the body of an adult male and determined that he was dead.

The incident remains under investigation by the Waukegan Police Department and the Lake County Coroner’s Office.