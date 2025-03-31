Tony Moretti leaves on a high, steps down as Cary-Grove’s girls basketball coach

Cary-Grove head coach Tony Moretti celebrates with his team after defeating Lake Forest during the Class 3A Cary-Grove Regional final this past season in Cary. (Ryan Rayburn for Shaw Local/Ryan Rayburn for Shaw Local)

It took Tony Moretti some time to find his groove as the Cary-Grove girls basketball coach when he took over for the 2019-20 season.

“I had a lot to learn, that was the biggest challenge,“ said Moretti, who was entering his first tenure as a head coach. ”Learning how to navigate everything. You feel a little brash about things like this is going to be no problem. You’re wide-eyed and ready to go, and it humbles you fast.

“That was the biggest challenge for me, finding my footing and running a program. It’s more than X’s and O’s. How do you keep girls together as a family? How do you command respect in the room?”

Cary-Grove coach Tony Moretti and the bench cheer as Cary-Grove tries to come back in the third quarter of a Class 3A sectional semifinal in February 2024. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Moretti was humbled after an 11-18 season in his first campaign, but he ultimately did what he set out to do. In what turned out to be his last two seasons as head coach, Moretti led the Trojans to back-to-back Class 3A regional championships.

More importantly, he built a program around relationships.

“It’s never been about winning or losing. We never talked about that,” said Moretti, who is the dean of students at Haber Oaks Campus in Crystal Lake. “It was always about what we can do for each other. I took over a program that was struggling culture-wise. We were able to change what it means to be a great teammate, and that’s what I’m most proud of.”

During the second week of March, Moretti, after six seasons as head coach, let his players know that he was stepping down.

In Moretti’s final season, C-G went 25-8 while winning back-to-back regional titles (first since 2018) and almost winning its first sectional since 1989. The Trojans ended the year with a 33-31 double overtime loss to Grayslake Central in the North Chicago Sectional championship.

In six years, Moretti led the Trojans to four winning seasons, including the last two with 20-plus wins. C-G’s 25 wins this past winter was the team’s most since 2011 (27-4).

Moretti did not take the decision to step down lightly. He said it was on his mind for some time. Athletic director Ryan Ludwig was a big help in the process and gave him plenty of time before he made up his mind.

“It was one of the hardest things I’ve had to do,” Moretti said. “It wasn’t an easy decision, but I wanted them [the players] to know it was bigger than basketball and that I was really proud of what we built together.”

Moretti said the main reason for resigning was to spend more time with his family, including his son Jack (24 years old) and daughter Grace (21).

“I think the main reason for me was flexibility,” he said. “Being able to see my family when I want to. I have a daughter that moved out to Denver, and I’d like to be able to go out and visit her when I want to be able to go out and visit her. And so a lot of things like that. Just missed a lot when my kids were growing up. Now when they’re adults, I feel like I have the opportunity to make up that time.”

Moretti left the door open to a return to coaching in the future.

This year’s team is one he’ll never forget.

“This last playoff run was a high for me, just in terms of the kids we had, what they put into it and how they came to play each day,” Moretti said. “Leaving on that high is nice. It’s my most cherished memory.”