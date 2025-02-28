Madison Hoffman’s free throw sends Grayslake Central to super sectionals

Cary-Grove's Ellie Mjaanes, left, fouls Grayslake Central’s Madison Hoffmann on an attempted three-pointer with one second left in overtime during the Class 3A North Chicago sectional final on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025 in North Chicago. Hoffmann hit two of the three free throws as the Rams won the game 33-31. (Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald/Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald)

NORTH CHICAGO – Grayslake Central senior Madison Hoffmann liked her odds as she stepped to the free-throw line with one second left in overtime in an even game with Cary-Grove.

The Green Bay-bound Hoffmann had three tries to break a tie after a controversial foul call on a 3-point try with a Class 3A girls basketball sectional title at stake Thursday night at North Chicago.

Hoffmann missed the first free throw but made the next two. She then intercepted the inbound pass at midcourt and flung the ball toward the ceiling to start the celebration of a dramatic 33-31 victory for the top-seeded Rams (28-5).

“I’ll take it,” Hoffmann said after scoring 14 of her game-high 15 points after halftime. “I had to drown out all the noise and take a second. I knew I’d hit 1 of 3.”

Hoffmann’s sophomore sister Peyton added 9 points as the Rams claimed their fifth sectional title and a trip to Monday’s 5:30 p.m. Hersey supersectional against Montini (24-10), a 48-31 winner over host DePaul Prep. Montini beat Central 44-25 in last year’s supersectional.

“This was a bizarre one,” said Central coach Steve Ikenn. “It truly was two really good teams who gave everything they had and kudos to Cary. They’re a great team and Tony (coach Moretti) does a great job.”

No. 2 Cary (25-8) battled back for two 6-point fourth-quarter leads. It was 31-26 with 4:28 left in regulation behind Samantha Skerl (12 points, two 3s), Lehigh-bound Ellie Mjaanes (10 points, 7 rebounds) and Kennedy Manning (5 points, 5 assists, 6 rebounds).

“It’s a tough way for it to end like that but we fought really hard all game,” Mjaanes said. “I’m really proud of everyone and the way we fought back.”

Peyton Hoffmann’s 3 at 3:39 and Madison Hoffmann’s 15-footer at 0:43 tied it at 31-31 and Cary missed a shot in the lane at 0:05. Central won the tip in overtime, missed a shot that Katelyn Marcelain rebounded and then hung on to the ball against Cary’s 2-3 zone.

Central missed 2 free throws at 0:06 but Annie Wolff rebounded and was fouled with 3.5 seconds left. After a timeout, Madison Hoffmann tried to throw a baseline inbound pass off a defender’s back but missed. Wolff got it back to Hoffmann for what appeared to be a desperation 3 at the buzzer and what Cary thought was another four minutes.

After the foul call the officials put a second back on the clock for Hoffmann’s free throws.

“This is something I’ll never get over as a coach,” Moretti said. “These kids worked hard all season and to have it end like that is tough. Credit to Grayslake Central, they made shots when they needed to at the end.”

Including the most pressurized ones Hoffmann ever took.

“Everyone did their part tonight,” Hoffmann said.