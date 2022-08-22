Northwest Herald boys soccer preview: 5 to watch in 2022

Juan Martinez, Hampshire, jr. F
Martinez scored the second-most goals in the area last season with 18, trailing only Huntley’s Hayes Porsche, and provided big moments for the Whip-Purs. The junior also added six assists, which earned him the Northwest Herald’s 2021 Boys Soccer first-team honors. He’ll continue to grow this season and make an impact for Hampshire.
Cade Collins, Prairie Ridge, sr., M
Collins played forward at times and also took on a role of defensive midfielder for the Wolves last season, scoring five goals and adding four assists. He earned Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association All-Sectional honors and was named to the All-Area first team. The senior will be a major linchpin for Prairie Ridge this season.
Zach Heitkemper, Huntley, sr., D
Heitkemper was one of the premier center backs in the area, adding 10 assists to help his team have a historic season last year. The senior earned All-Area first-team honors last year and will be a major returning player for Huntley as it tries to build upon its success.
Miguel Angel Pena, Dundee-Crown, sr., F
The senior co-led Dundee-Crown with 11 goals last season and added seven assists, making him one of the more dynamic forwards in the area. Pena shined when it mattered last season and earned All-Area second-team honors.
Martin Quintero, Harvard, M, jr.
Quintero finished tied for second on Harvard last season with six goals as a sophomore and his potential has Hornets coach Victor Gonzalez excited for the next two seasons. The junior earned All-Area honorable-mention honors last season and the midfielder could be a game changer.