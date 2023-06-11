Baseball: 5 standout stats from the 2023 season in McHenry County

Huntley’s Brayden Bakes waits to give his brother, Ryan Bakes, a “high five” after he hit a home run during a Fox Valley Conference baseball game against Huntley Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at Prairie Ridge High School. Brayden Bakes hit a home run right after his brother’s home run. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )