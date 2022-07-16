McHenry alum Bobby Miller starts MLB Futures Game, strikes out 3

Bobby Miller, a 2017 McHenry graduate, earned the start Saturday night for the National League in the MLB All-Star Futures Game in Los Angeles.

Miller pitched collegiately for three seasons at Louisville before being selected 29th overall by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2020 MLB Draft. Miller’s stock has only risen since.

Miller, the 2017 Northwest Herald Baseball Player of the Year, struck out three Saturday and allowed one run in his one inning of work. Baltimore Orioles prospect Gunnar Henderson drew a leadoff walk to open the game and came around to score on a one-out single by Texas Rangers prospect Dustin Harris.

Miller followed with back-to-back strikeout to close out the first inning.

3 whiffs on off-speed stuff for @Dodgers' Bobby Miller in the first frame of the Futures Game in L.A.



He also hit 💯

Miller moved up to No. 26 in MLB.com’s most recent update to its top 100 prospect list and is ranked second among Dodgers prospects, behind only catcher Diego Cartaya.

The 23-year-old righty has compiled a 4-3 record in 15 starts with the Dodgers’ Double-A affiliate, the Tulsa Drillers. Miller, who could reach the major leagues later this season, owns a 4.12 ERA with 82 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings.

The McHenry County area was represented in the Futures Game for the second straight season. Pittsburgh Pirates pitching prospect Quinn Priester, a 2019 Cary-Grove graduate, faced three hitters in the 2021 Futures Game, striking out one and walking one.

Priester, 21, recently made his season debut with the Double-A Altoona Curve after an oblique injury on the final day of spring training set him back six weeks. Priester is ranked 34th in MLB.com’s top prospect rankings and third overall in the Pirates organization.