Baseball: Richmond-Burton’s Ethan Fischer experiences a big moment in IHSA Class 2A semifinal win

PEORIA – Richmond-Burton coach Mike Giese told senior Ethan Fischer a moment like this would come.
Back in the last week of April, when Fischer learned his high school pitching career was over because of a torn UCL in his left elbow, Giese tried his best to lift Fischer’s spirits.
“It’s your senior year, we’re going to DH you now, you can do as much damage with the bat,” Giese told Fischer. “You’re going to be in a big moment, just trust me. It’ll feel just as good as getting that shutout or whatever.”
Fischer’s moment came Friday during R-B’s Class 2A State Tournament semifinal game against Maroa-Forsyth and it could not have felt better.
Fischer hit a hard ground ball up the middle in the fifth inning to score Ethan Schoeps from third base. It was a huge hit as the Rockets defeated Maroa-Forsyth, 2-1, to advance to Saturday’s championship game against Joliet Catholic at approximately 5:30 p.m.
“I was definitely looking at it when I was running, ‘I hope this gets through,’” Fischer said. “And it did and coach (Don) Stupienski, who was out there at first base was so happy and so was I. I was really fired up. It was a good moment. I’ll remember that one for a long time.”
Maroa-Forsyth had a 1-0 lead heading into the fifth and R-B did not have a hit, but Jason Miller doubled to lead it off and Ethan Schoeps singled. Miller was running on contact and was thrown out on Ethan Demers’ grounder to third.
Brock Wood reached on a fielder’s choice as Demers was forced at second, which sent Schoeps to third. With two outs and runners at the corners, Fischer singled on the first pitch.
“There were definitely some nerves running through me before I went up there,” Fischer said. “I knew I had to take it pitch-by-pitch and the first one looked good so I took a swing at it and it went well. That was a big hit.”
Fischer had a 4-0 record with a 1.30 ERA in 27 innings. He had 27 strikeouts and five walks when he was injured.
“It was against Johnsburg, the second-to-last pitch of the game, I threw a curveball and felt the pop,” Fischer said. “I knew (something was wrong) right away. They called curveball again and I threw it. I knew it was bad.
“We waited about a week and went in and pitched one inning and fastballs were OK. But I threw a curveball and I knew. I went to the doctor and it’s torn.”
In his stead, Kaden Neuman moved from closer to starter and has been outstanding in postseason games against Rockford Christian and Timothy Christian.
Neuman, 6-2 with a 2.33 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 42 innings, will get the ball Saturday against Joliet Catholic.
And Fischer, who laid down sacrifice bunts in his other two at-bats Friday, will hit in the No. 9 hole.
“I felt I was really dominant this season, it was my best season yet,” Fischer said. “That was a bad day.”
Giese was proud of how Fischer persevered and helped get the Rockets into the title game.
“We had more arms this year,” Giese said. “Joseph (Mrowiec) is our biggest arm, but Ethan was close to being our No. 1 pitcher.
“People don’t realize when you’re a senior and tear your elbow like that, he’s handled it very, very well. It was exciting to see him get that hit today.”