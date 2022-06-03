Baseball: Richmond-Burton tops Maroa-Forsyth, heads to IHSA 2A state championship

PEORIA – Richmond-Burton catcher Hayden Christiansen walked out to the mound in the bottom of the seventh and shared a brief moment with pitcher Joseph Mrowiec.
They both grinned, sticking to what R-B coach Mike Giese had told them, that it is an honor to play in the Class 2A State Tournament, and should be no pressure.
Then, Mrowiec, nearing the IHSA’s 115-pitch count limit, got Maroa-Forsyth lefthanded hitter Grant Reid to hit a foul pop-up down the left-field line in foul territory. Rockets shortstop Connor Wallace ran it down to close out R-B’s 2-1 victory Friday in the Class 2A semifinal at Peoria’s Dozer Stadium.
R-B (32-5) will meet the winner of Joliet Catholic (25-11) and Columbia (26-7-1) at 5:30 p.m. Saturday for the state championship. Friday’s game was R-B’s first state semifinal appearance in team history.
Mrowiec was outstanding, striking out nine, allowing three hits and throwing 110 pitches. He also drove in the winning run in the top of the seventh with a bases-loaded walk.
Ethan Fischer, R-B’s starting pitcher who suffered a torn UCL and has been relegated to designated hitter duty, hit a two-out, RBI single in the fifth for the Rockets’ first run.
