Girls volleyball: Ella Conlon leads Marian Central to sweep against Johnsburg

WOODSTOCK – Marian Central’s Ella Conlon got a second chance and didn’t miss.
After Johnsburg’s block denied Conlon’s first kill attempt and sent it back over the net, Marian setter Kaitlyn Mullen went back to the Hurricanes’ big-swinging junior, and Conlon delivered.
Conlon’s fourth kill to secure the first set sent the Hurricanes’ bench and student section into a frenzy, and Marian went on to defeat the Skyhawks, 27-25, 25-18, to pick up its first victory of the season in nonconference action at Landers Pavilion.
Volleyball: Marian Central comes back to win the first set against Johnsburg, 27-25. Ella Conlon ends the set with her fourth kill. pic.twitter.com/w0QT7vasWa— Alex Kantecki (@akantecki) August 25, 2022
Conlon finished with a team-high eight kills, six digs and three blocks, but it was her clinching shot in the first set that got Marian, which had trailed, 24-21, feeling good again.
“It was crazy,” Conlon said. “The first time I got set up, [Johnsburg blocked] it and I was like, ‘I’ve got to get this for my team.’ When I put it down, it brought everyone’s energy up and that really pushed everyone to want to win the second set. It was awesome. Johnsburg is one of our biggest competitors and it’s always a toss-up who wins. It really meant a lot to us to get this win.”
Marian coach Robin Secrist said Conlon has a knack for coming through in the clutch.
“She’s amazing. She can jump out of the gym if she wanted, too,” Secrist said. “And the whole team supports her. It’s her energy and presence. Any time the ball is in her hands, she dominates. If she messes up, she makes up for it and she hits the next one harder.”
Marian (1-1) was on the good end of a close call late in the opening set when the umpire ruled a shot by Johnsburg’s Emmy Wizceb went long. The Skyhawks believed Marian tipped the ball, which would have given them a 26-25 lead. Instead, the point went to Marian.
The Skyhawks (1-1) came out slow in the second set, falling behind 4-1. They eventually grabbed an 11-10 lead, but Marian scored the next five points to pull away.
Johnsburg coach Abby Bruns said her team has been working on being mentally strong early in the season.
“We thought there was a tip there, that’s why I got a little upset,” Bruns said. “But it goes both ways. One thing we’ve been working on is staying out of our heads. That was one of the reasons I called the timeout really quick. The second set I think we were still in our heads a bit. When a mistake is made, you’ve got to let it go.”
Delaney Rogge was second on the Hurricanes with five kills, Danielle Lipnisky chipped in four kills, and Maggie Schneider added three. Mullen recorded 12 assists, 12 digs and three kills.
Marian is no longer playing in the tough East Suburban Catholic Conference, which should lead to some more competitive matches with schools closer to its enrollment size.
“I think we’re going to go pretty far,” Secrist said. “I think that will boost their confidence, knowing they won’t have to play some of these almost college-level teams. I think they’re ready, I think they’re prepared, and I think it’s going to be a good year.”
One of the biggest bright spots for Johnsburg was the standout play of junior outside hitter Lila Duck, who led all players Wednesday with 10 kills and three blocks.
Wizceb had six kills and two blocks and Delaney Stern finished with 23 assists.
“Lila had kills at crucial times for us,” Bruns said. “She played middle for us last year, but now she’s on the outside. That’s one really good thing about this group ... they’re all really solid no matter where I put them. We’re still trying to work out a lineup, but we moved Lila to the outside because she’s been really strong there.”
Conlon thinks the Hurricanes’ first win will be a big boost. Marian started last season with six straight losses and never really recovered, finishing 10-23.
“Winning the first [match] is going to give us the confidence to go on and beat other teams we know we can beat,” Conlon said. “I think it’s a really important base for our season and it will motivate us to keep pushing to do better and get a better record.”