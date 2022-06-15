Ted Juske set to become next Burlington Central athletic director

Former Johnsburg athletic director Ted Juske will be named the new athletic director at Burlington Central, pending approval at Monday night’s Central District 301 school board meeting.
District 301 Superintendent Todd Stirn confirmed the recommendation by phone on Wednesday.
Juske, a 2005 Eastern Illinois graduate, has been the athletic director at Johnsburg for the past five years. Before that, he was the Skyhawks’ softball coach from 2015 to 2017.
A note welcoming Juske as the next Burlington Central athletic director has already been posted on the District 301 website.