McHenry County reports five additional COVID-19 deaths

COVID-19 transmission levels remained at the “medium” level in McHenry County for the second month in a row under thresholds set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with five additional deaths reported.

The “medium” level of community transmission means the county saw fewer than 200 cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days but more than 10 new hospital admissions, also per 100,000 residents. The county also has less than 10% of its staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, according to the CDC.

Three Illinois counties remain in the “high” transmission category.

As of Thursday, McHenry County had seen 96,990 total COVID-19 cases, including 571 deaths where COVID-19 was either confirmed or a likely case, the McHenry County Department of Health reported. That is up from the 566 deaths reported as of Jan. 6.

The county saw 86.1 new cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days as of Sunday. That was down from 101.7 the week before, according to the health department.

Countywide, COVID-19 hospital admissions totaled five new patients a day as of Monday, down from six at the last update, according to the seven-day rolling averages reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Hospital intensive care unit availability across McHenry and Lake counties was 22% as of Thursday, down from 23% at the last update, according to the seven-day average reported by the IDPH.

Across Illinois, the number of new hospital admissions tied to COVID-19 was 105 each day as of Monday, according to the seven-day rolling daily average reported by the IDPH.

Of the 1,249 people hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide, 142 were in the ICU and 61 were on ventilators as of Wednesday.

Illinois’ weekly case rate stood at 86.1 new cases per 100,000 people, according to the seven-day rolling average reported Sunday. The state saw 78 deaths in the past week.

In neighboring Lake County, the health department reported a total of 173,421 cases and 1,511 deaths through Wednesday. To the south, Kane County had seen 162,448 cases and 1,201 deaths as of Friday, according to its health department.