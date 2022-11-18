McHenry County remains at ‘low’ COVID-19 transmission, no additional deaths

The transmission of COVID-19 has remained “low” in McHenry County for the past nine weeks, according to the thresholds set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The “low” level of community transmission means the county saw fewer than 200 cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days; fewer than 10 new admissions, also per 100,000 residents; and less than 15% of its staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, according to the CDC.

As of Friday, McHenry County had seen 93,366 total COVID-19 cases, including 489 confirmed deaths and 48 deaths where COVID-19 likely was the cause but was not confirmed, the McHenry County Department of Health reported. No additional deaths have occurred in the county since June 25.

The county saw 90.34 new cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days as of Sunday, down from 103.02 the week before, according to the incidence rate reported by the McHenry County health department.

Countywide COVID-19 hospital admissions totaled three new patients a day as of Tuesday, up from two a week earlier, according to the seven-day rolling averages reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Hospital intensive care unit availability across McHenry and Lake counties was at 21% as of Thursday, down from 25% the previous week, according to the seven-day average reported by the IDPH.

Across Illinois, the number of new hospital admissions tied to COVID-19 was 104 each day as of Tuesday, up from 102 the week before, according to the seven-day rolling daily average reported by the IDPH.

Of the 1,070 people hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide, 116 were in the ICU and 37 were on ventilators as of Thursday.

Illinois’ daily case rate stood at 15.3 new cases per 100,000 people, according to the seven-day rolling average reported Thursday, with 48 deaths reported in the past week.

In neighboring Lake County, the health department reported a total of 165,727 cases and 1,471 deaths through Thursday. To the south, Kane County has seen 157,052 cases and 1,179 deaths as of Thursday, according to its health department.