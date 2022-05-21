McHenry County now offers COVID-19 vaccine booster to anyone 5 and older

The McHenry County Department of Health is now offering COVID-19 booster doses at its clinics to anyone who is 5 years of age or older.

The Friday announcement follows a decision Thursday by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention to expand eligibility for booster doses to ages 5 through 11, the McHenry County Department of Health said in a news release.

The booster dose should be administered five months after the initial Pfizer vaccination series, according to the release.

“As COVID-19 cases in McHenry County continue to increase, everyone is encouraged to remain up to date on their vaccinations or get vaccinated if they haven’t already done so,” the health department said in the release. “COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective.”

Serious side effects are extremely unusual following any vaccination, including COVID-19 vaccination, according to the release, which noted the benefits of COVID-19 vaccination outweigh the known and potential risks.

Anyone who has questions about whether the vaccine is right for them should speak with their primary care physician, health department officials recommended.

The McHenry County Department of Health offers COVID-19 vaccinations on select days at its clinics in Woodstock, at 2200 N. Seminary Ave., and Crystal Lake, at 100 N. Virginia St.

Walk-in vaccinations may be accommodated but are not guaranteed. For each location’s hours or to schedule an appointment, go to bit.ly/MCDHCOVIDVaxLoc or call (815) 334-4500.

Other locations in McHenry County providing vaccines can be found at Vaccines.gov.