Police: Woodstock man attempted to cause ‘great harm to himself’ when he crashed car into townhome

A car crashed into a townhouse in Woodstock at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday, May 30, 2026, while a family of four slept inside. (Photo provided by Woodstock Fire/Rescue District)

A man accused of driving his vehicle intending to “cause great harm to himself” into a Woodstock home early Saturday, displacing a family of four, has been charged with multiple felonies.

The townhome residents, two adults and two children, were sleeping at the time of the crash and were not harmed. Woodstock Fire/Rescue District spokesperson Alex Vucha said in a news release Saturday.

Matthew Zamorano, 31, is charged with aggravated domestic battery, a Class 2 felony, as well as criminal damage to property of $10,000 to $100,000, criminal damage to property $500 to $10,000, criminal damage to property less than $500, interfering with reporting of domestic violence and reckless conduct, according to the criminal complaint filed by Woodstock Police in the McHenry County court.

Zamorano exited the vehicle when responders arrived minutes after the crash and was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, Vucha said.

The impact caused “significant damage” to the exterior of the townhouse ,which is an end unit at the complex. There was “moderate intrusion into the living space,” but the damage was severe enough that the home was deemed uninhabitable, Vucha said. The American Red Cross is helping the family with emergency assistance, including temporary lodging.

A car crashed into a townhouse in Woodstock at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday, May 30, 2026, while a family of four slept inside. (Photo provided by Woodstock Fire/Rescue District)

Although it is unclear when and where the alleged battery occurred, police said in their complaint that Zamorano, who was the only person in the vehicle when it crashed, had pushed a woman by “placing his hands on her chest” that caused bruising.

He then allegedly struck the woman in the face with a closed fist, and she “moved her arms in an attempt to stop [Zamorano], which resulted in an abrasion of approximately 3 inches on her right wrist,” police said.

Zamorano then allegedly struck the woman “in the face with a closed fist” resulting “in an open wound under her eyebrow.” She was taken to Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital, where she received seven stitches, police said.

Zamorano allegedly tried to prevent her from calling 911 by taking away her cellphone, according to the complaint.

At 2:36 a.m., presumably after the alleged battery, police said they responded to the 2300 block of Linden Drive, where Zamorano, with “the intent to cause great harm to himself,” crashed into a townhome. Police say he drove his 2015 black Honda Civic into the kitchen and dining room of the townhome causing “significant damage.”

He also is accused of striking a light pole across the street from the townhome on property of The Paths Walnut Ridge Apartments and crashing a stop sign before hitting the home.

As of Sunday, Zamorano did not appear to be in McHenry County jail and did not have an attorney listed in court records.