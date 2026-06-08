Girls soccer: 2026 All-Kishwaukee River Conference team announced

Johnsburg's Liz Smith makes a goal storming attempt during an IHSA Class 1A Cristo Rey St. Martin Sectional semifinal girls soccer match against Cristo Rey St. Martin on Tuesday, May 26, 2026 at Cristo Rey St. Martin College Prep, in Waukegan. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver — Shaw Media)

Here are the 2026 All-Kishwaukee River Conference selections, as voted on by KRC coaches. Johnsburg’s Liz Smith was named Player of the Year. Woodstock’s Erin Doherty was named Goalkeeper of the Year.

Johnsburg (6-0): Liz Smith, sr., F, Charlie Eastland, jr., M, Lauren McQuiston, sr., F, Jacquelyn Douglas, sr., D, London Baidinger, sr., D, Devynn Michel, jr., M/D

Richmond-Burton (5-1): Maddie Seyller, jr., F, Sydney Frericks, so., F, Abby Leslie, jr., MF, Blake Frericks, sr., D, Addison Sell, sr., D, Ella Seyller, fr., MF

Harvard (4-2): Julie Silva, so., MF, Liz Aquino, jr., MF

Marengo (3-3): Macy Noe, jr., GK, Margaret Hanson, jr., MF

Woodstock North (2-4): Abigail Ward, jr., D, Serena Banushi, jr., F, Allison Anderson, so., MF

Woodstock (1-5): Erin Doherty, sr., GK

Plano (0-6): Alizee Alamo, sr., F, Taylor Reideier, sr., F