Girls soccer: 2026 All-Kishwaukee River Conference team announced

Here are the 2026 All-Kishwaukee River Conference selections, as voted on by KRC coaches. Johnsburg’s Liz Smith was named Player of the Year. Woodstock’s Erin Doherty was named Goalkeeper of the Year.
Johnsburg (6-0): Liz Smith, sr., F, Charlie Eastland, jr., M, Lauren McQuiston, sr., F, Jacquelyn Douglas, sr., D, London Baidinger, sr., D, Devynn Michel, jr., M/D
Richmond-Burton (5-1): Maddie Seyller, jr., F, Sydney Frericks, so., F, Abby Leslie, jr., MF, Blake Frericks, sr., D, Addison Sell, sr., D, Ella Seyller, fr., MF
Harvard (4-2): Julie Silva, so., MF, Liz Aquino, jr., MF
Marengo (3-3): Macy Noe, jr., GK, Margaret Hanson, jr., MF
Woodstock North (2-4): Abigail Ward, jr., D, Serena Banushi, jr., F, Allison Anderson, so., MF
Woodstock (1-5): Erin Doherty, sr., GK
Plano (0-6): Alizee Alamo, sr., F, Taylor Reideier, sr., F