Crystal Lake man arrested with meth, fentanyl and cocaine

A 61-year-old Crystal Lake man is being held without release at the McHenry County Jail after he was found with methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine – including packets taped to his body – after a traffic stop early Saturday.

Sean Schipper, of the 100 block of Dole Avenue, is facing 14 felony, misdemeanor and petty offense charges following his arrest. His next court date is set for Wednesday.

According to McHenry County Court records, Schipper was driving a 2024 Jeep Cherokee when he was stopped by a McHenry County sheriff’s deputy just after midnight Saturday for driving 81 mph in a 55 mph zone. He was also not wearing a seat belt.

The criminal complaint alleges that Schipper had 145 grams of methamphetamine, individually packaged, in his vehicle and taped to his body. He also was found with two packages totaling 15 grams of fentanyl, and packaged “cocaine base.”

Because he had some of the drugs on his body when he was arrested and taken into custody, Schipper also was charged with bringing a controlled substances into the jail.

Schipper also had a clear glass pipe with residue and a scale with residue on it when he was arrested, according to the complaint.

In total, he is charged with possession and possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession and possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, possession and possession with intent to deliver cocaine, three counts of bringing a controlled substance into the jail, and three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, along with speeding and no seat belt.