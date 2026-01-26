Woodstock man, 18, accused of Snapchat gun threats while on pretrial release in alleged Walmart beating

While an 18-year-old man from Woodstock was on pretrial release on charges of beating a 15-year-old at the Algonquin Walmart last year, he was accused of threatening to shoot and kill a man and his baby, according to court records.

Keon Harris has been charged with phone harassment and disorderly conduct, both criminal misdemeanors, according to the criminal complaint filed in the McHenry County court.

At about 5:35 p.m. Thursday, Harris used Snapchat to harass a man and “threaten to kill” him “by use of firearm,” Woodstock police said in the complaint.

Harris “sent multiple videos and pictures of [himself] holding what appeared to be a AR15 style rifle while making these threats,” according to the complaint.

Police say he also “threatened to shoot and kill” the man “and his infant son.” While using Snapchat to send pictures of the suspected AR15, he stated in a message, “Have you ever seen a baby die, imagine your son leaking from his forehead,” police said in the complaint.

Harris allegedly made these threats while on pretrial release from county jail on Algonquin charges of aggravated battery, a Class 3 felony, as well as mob action, according to court records. He is charged in that case along with Fernando Torres, 19, also of Woodstock, according complaints and indictments in the teens’ courthouse files.

Algonquin police say that at about 8 p.m. on Jan. 27 of last year, Harris and Torres were in the vestibule of the Walmart in Algonquin when they struck a 15-year-old boy “multiple times with a closed fist in the face” causing “visible bruising and discoloration” to the boy’s right eye and bleeding from his nose and mouth. The boy was treated at Northwestern Medicine in Huntley, according to the complaint.

Harris and Torres have both been indicted in this case, records show.