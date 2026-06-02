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Northwest Herald

Softball: 2026 All-Kishwaukee River Conference team announced

Marengo’s Gabby Christopher named Player of Year, Woodstock North’s Kylee Nicholson Pitcher of Year

Marengo’s Gabby Christopher rifles a throw to first base against Aurora Central Catholic in varsity girls softball IHSA Class 2A Regional Title Game action on Friday, May 22, 2026 at Raymond Benoy Field on the campus of Marian Central High School in Woodstock.

Marengo’s Gabby Christopher rifles a throw to first base against Aurora Central Catholic in varsity girls softball IHSA Class 2A Regional Title Game action on Friday, May 22, 2026 at Raymond Benoy Field on the campus of Marian Central High School in Woodstock. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

By Alex Kantecki

Here is the All-Kishwaukee River Conference softball team for the 2026 season, as selected by coaches.

KRC Player of the Year: Gabby Christopher, Marengo, sr.

KRC Pitcher of the Year: Kylee Nicholson, Woodstock North, jr.

Woodstock North's Kylee Nicholson delivers a pitch Wednesday, May 27, 2026, during their Class 3A sectional semifinal matchup against Kaneland at Belvidere North High School.

Woodstock North's Kylee Nicholson delivers a pitch Wednesday, May 27, 2026, during their Class 3A sectional semifinal matchup against Kaneland at Belvidere North High School. (Mark Busch)

Woodstock North: Kylee Nicholson, jr.; Maddie Nordahl, jr.; Aly Jordan, sr.; Makayla Nordahl, sr.; Kylie Stevens, sr.; Kylee Jordan, fr.

Marengo: Gabby Christopher, sr.; Ellie White, sr.; Gianna Iovinelli, jr.

Richmond-Burton: Rebecca Lanz, sr.; Ruby Gregurich, fr.

Johnsburg: Kimmy Whitlock, sr.; Carlie Majercik, sr.

Sandwich: Kayden Corneils, sr.; Abigail Johnson, so.

Harvard: Grace Nellessen, so.

Plano: Annabelle Solis, sr.

Woodstock: Kenzie Bowles, so.

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Alex Kantecki

Alex Kantecki

Sports editor for the Northwest Herald. Local prep sports coverage of McHenry County.