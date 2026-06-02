Softball: 2026 All-Kishwaukee River Conference team announced

Here is the All-Kishwaukee River Conference softball team for the 2026 season, as selected by coaches.
KRC Player of the Year: Gabby Christopher, Marengo, sr.
KRC Pitcher of the Year: Kylee Nicholson, Woodstock North, jr.
Woodstock North: Kylee Nicholson, jr.; Maddie Nordahl, jr.; Aly Jordan, sr.; Makayla Nordahl, sr.; Kylie Stevens, sr.; Kylee Jordan, fr.
Marengo: Gabby Christopher, sr.; Ellie White, sr.; Gianna Iovinelli, jr.
Richmond-Burton: Rebecca Lanz, sr.; Ruby Gregurich, fr.
Johnsburg: Kimmy Whitlock, sr.; Carlie Majercik, sr.
Sandwich: Kayden Corneils, sr.; Abigail Johnson, so.
Harvard: Grace Nellessen, so.
Plano: Annabelle Solis, sr.
Woodstock: Kenzie Bowles, so.