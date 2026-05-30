Car crashes into townhouse in Woodstock while family of 4 sleeps inside

A car crashed into a townhouse in Woodstock at about 2:30 a.m. on May 30, 2026, while a family of four slept inside. (Photo provided by Woodstock Fire/Rescue District)

A man was taken to the hospital after crashing his car into a townhouse in Woodstock while a family of four slept inside.

The residents, two adults and two children, were spared injury when the vehicle crashed into their end unit on Linden Drive at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Woodstock Fire/Rescue District spokesperson Alex Vucha said in a news release.

The driver had exited the vehicle when responders arrived minutes later and was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, Vucha said.

A car crashed into a townhouse in Woodstock at about 2:30 a.m. on May 30, 2026, while a family of four slept inside. (Photo provided by Woodstock Fire/Rescue District)

But the impact caused “significant damage” to the exterior of the townhouse, with “moderate intrusion into the living space.” The damage was severe enough that the home was deemed uninhabitable until the city’s building department can assess.

Crews were on scene for about two hours securing utilities, assisting occupants, evaluating damage and helping facilitate the removal of the vehicle, Vucha said.

The American Red Cross was requested to assist the displaced family with emergency assistance including temporary lodging.

Woodstock police are investigating the crash.