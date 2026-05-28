Zaiden Vess throws shutout, Woodstock North baseball upsets St. Viator: Wednesday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Baseball

Woodstock North 2, St. Viator 0: In a Class 3A Crystal Lake Central Regional semifinal at Crystal Lake, Levi Perrotta went 3 for 3 with a trio of singles and Zaiden Vess struck out six and pitched a complete game shutout as the No. 15-seeded Thunder (13-16) upset the No. 2-seeded Lions (24-11-1) to advance to the championship.

Braeden Berner went 2 for 4 with a double and a run scored for the Thunder, who’ll face either Crystal Lake Central or Wauconda in the regional final Saturday. Parker Halihan doubled and notched an RBI.

Huntley 10, Jefferson 0 (6 inn.): In a Class 4A DeKalb Regional semifinal, Brady Klepfer and Josh Rudnick combined for a two-hit shutout, with Klepfer striking out seven over five innings as the Red Raiders (29-7) topped the J-Hawks to reach the championship game.

Klepfer helped his cause at the plate, going 2 for 4 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored. Leo Bianchin doubled and posted five RBIs, while John Artinghelli went 2 for 3 with two singles and two RBIs.

McHenry 13, Grant 5: In a Class 4A Barrington Regional semifinal, Kaden Wasniewski totaled five RBIs and was one of four players to hit home runs for the Warriors (28-7-1), who cruised over the Bulldogs to advance to the championship. Bennet Baumann (2 for 3), Garet Lobbins (two RBIs) and Jeffry Schwab (two RBIs) each homered.

Carver Cohn doubled, tripled and scored three runs for the Warriors, who’ll face either St. Charles East or Barrington for the regional title. Ian Boland struck out seven batters over five innings pitched.

Crystal Lake South 10, Woodstock 0 (5 inn.): In a Class 3A Vernon Hills Regional semifinal, Carson Trivellini went 3 for 3 with a triple and five RBIs, while Nolan Dabrowski singled twice and recorded three RBIs as the Gators (25-9) shut out the Blue Streaks (11-16-1) to reach the championship game. John Morgan went 2 for 3 for South.

Matt Bychowsky struck out three in a five inning shutout for the Gators. Six Woodstock players recorded a single in the game.

Jacobs 5, Guilford 2: In a Class 4A Hononegah Regional semifinal at Rockton, George Donze struck out 10 and held the Vikings to four hits in a complete game as the Golden Eagles (22-12) moved on to the championship game. Jace Koth went 2 for 3, while Ryan Tucker singled and notched two RBIs to aid the Jacobs offense in the win.

Dakota 5, Marian Central 4: In a Class 1A Marian Central Regional semifinal at Woodstock, the Hurricanes (5-25) allowed three runs in the sixth and two in the bottom of the seventh to fall to the Indians. Jackson Hatfield went 3 for 4 with a triple and three RBIs, while Owen Neuzil singled twice. TJ Cutrona doubled and scored a pair of runs.