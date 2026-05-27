Wonder Lake felon who sold unserialized machine gun to Woodstock man admits guilt

A Wonder Lake man pleaded guilty Wednesday to unlawfully possessing a weapon as a felon and was sentenced to six years in prison.

Philip Marcadante, 53, is required to serve half his prison time and is receiving credit for 484 days in the county jail. When released from prison, he will serve 18 months mandatory supervised release, according to an order signed by Judge Tiffany Davis in McHenry County court.

Authorities said that on Dec. 29, 2024, Marcadante – who has a past felony conviction of theft, making it illegal for him to possess a firearm – sold an unserialized machine gun for $100 to Richard Wieser Jr., then 24, of Woodstock.

Authorities said Wieser did not have a firearm owner’s identification card and that on Jan. 23, 2025, police found him armed with the loaded weapon and wearing body armor. Wieser also was accused of possessing 100 to 400 grams of methamphetamine, for which he was charged with a Class X felony, along with unlawfully possessing a loaded machine gun, another Class X felony. In September, Wieser pleaded guilty in connection with the charges and was sentenced to 13 years in prison, court records show.

The firearm was an “un-serialized no brand” AR-15 rifle “equipped with an auto sear, which makes the weapon fully automatic and a machine gun,” according to a criminal complaint.

The sale of assault weapons was banned in Illinois, and those who owned such firearms before the ban had to have them registered.

Authorities said that when Wieser was found with the machine gun, it was “slung over his shoulder” and loaded with a 30-round magazine, and he had another 30-round magazine in his pocket. Police said he was wearing body armor and carrying three cellphones, 120 grams of methamphetamine and 10 grams of cocaine that were “pre-packaged” for selling, a prosecutor said during an initial court hearing.