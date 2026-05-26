Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week: Dundee-Crown's Jordyn Jeffs

Name: Jordyn Jeffs

School: Dundee-Crown

Sport: Softball

Why she was selected: Jeffs, a senior first baseman, blasted a walk-off home run to beat Burlington Central and break the program’s single-season home run record that had stood since 1984.

For her performance, Jeffs was selected as the Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Hampshire softball’s Addi Edlen, Huntley boys lacrosse S.J. Engmann and Jacobs’ Samuel Santa Ines also were nominated.

Jeffs answered a few questions from the Northwest Herald.

Last game of the regular season. Conference matchup. Bottom of the 7th tied 1-1. We are the home team. Seniors last home high school game. Senior 1st baseman 2-0 count. Walk off solo homerun. Breaks all time single season HR record that’s been held since 1984. That happened — DC Softball (@DcSoftball) May 15, 2026

What did it mean to you to break the team’s single-season home run record?

Jeffs: Breaking the single-season home run record meant a lot to me because it was one of my biggest goals going into the season. I knew I was close to it, so finally accomplishing it felt really rewarding and made all of the hard work worth it. Getting to share that moment with my teammates, coaches and family made it even more meaningful.

What is the most memorable home run that you’ve hit during your high school career?

Jeffs: The most memorable home run I’ve hit was definitely the one that broke the record. It was against Central in a tie game in the bottom of the seventh inning during my last high school home game. Hitting a walk-off home run to win the game while also breaking the record is something I’ll never forget. It was such a special moment to experience with my teammates and coaches beside me.

How did you become such a big power hitter? Is it something you’ve always been good at?

Jeffs: I’ve always been more of a power hitter, but I think I’ve continued to improve because of the work I’ve put in outside of games. One of my goals going into this season was to be more consistent in the gym, and I think lifting benefited me a lot throughout the year. I’ve also had amazing teammates and coaches pushing me to keep getting better and more confident at the plate.

What will you remember most about your time at D-C?

Jeffs: What I’ll remember most about my time at D-C is how welcoming everyone was and how diverse the school community is. I’ve met so many different people and made friendships and memories that I’ll always carry with me. I’ll especially remember the bond our softball team had and how much support we always gave each other.

What is something most people don’t know about you?

Jeffs: Something most people don’t know about me is that I really enjoy baking. It’s something I like to do when I have free time because it helps me relax outside of softball.

You just won a million dollars. What is the first thing that you’d buy?

Jeffs: The first thing I’d buy is probably a lake house somewhere in the northern woods of Wisconsin. I’ve always loved being in nature, so that sounds like the perfect place to relax and spend time with family.

Who is your hero?

Jeffs: As much as I appreciate everything my parents have done for me, I’d say my grandpa, George Jeffs, is my biggest hero. He’s always been one of my biggest supporters and has constantly pushed me to work harder and be better both on and off the field. Having someone who believes in me the way he does has meant everything to me.

Which teammate inspires you?

Jeffs: My teammate Abby Hsu inspires me the most because of her work ethic and determination to constantly improve. She’s always supportive of the people around her and pushes me to be better every day. Having a teammate who believes in me and supports my goals as much as she does has meant a lot throughout my high school career.

Who has been your favorite teacher at Dundee-Crown?

Jeffs: My favorite teacher has been Mrs. Buksova in AP Biology. She taught me so much and helped grow my interest in the field I want to study in college. She created such a positive and welcoming classroom environment and genuinely wanted every student to succeed, which had a huge impact on me.

What are you most looking forward to in college at Wisconsin-Platteville?

Jeffs: I’m most excited to meet new people and have the opportunity to continue playing softball at a higher level. I’m looking forward to being surrounded by people who share the same mindset and passion for the sport that I do. I’ll be studying exercise science, so I’m excited to learn more about a field that connects closely with athletics and health.