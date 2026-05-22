Crystal Lake Central trio throws no-hitter: Thursday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Baseball

Crystal Lake Central 10, Woodstock North 0 (5 inn.): At Crystal Lake, Wade Ozment, Niklas Thorsen and Johnny Geisser combined on a no-hitter for the Tigers (17-15) in the nonconference win over the Thunder (12-15). Carter Kropke, Ozment and Konner Altergott each drove in a pair of runs and Nick Kohlhase scored three runs.

Ozment allowed a walk and struck out four in three innings, and Thorsen (one strikeout) and Geisser (two strikeouts) each pitched a scoreless frame.

Crystal Lake South 8, Richmond-Burton 1: At Crystal Lake, Nick Stowasser had three hits and five RBIs as the Gators (22-9) earned a nonconference win over the Rockets (17-16). Carson Trivellini had three hits and two runs scored and Ryan Morgan struck out six in three innings of relief. South allowed one hit, a single to Ray Hannemann.

Hampshire 8, Lakes 3: At Lake Villa, Mason Stanley struck out 10 and allowed one earned run om six innings for the Whip-Purs (19-13-1) in their nonconference win. Shane Pfeiffer drove in two runs and Tyler Rubino scored twice.

Stevenson 11, Huntley 3: At Huntley, Diego Herrera had three hits, including a double, as the Red Raiders fell in nonconference play. Huntley (27-6) used eight pitchers in the loss.

Glenbrook North 4, Cary-Grove 0: At Cary, Oskar Freund had two of the Trojans’ four hits in a nonconference loss. Dylan Dumele allowed three runs over 4⅔ innings for C-G (12-20), striking out three.

Boys track and field

Class 3A Hoffman Estates Sectional: At Hoffman Estates, Burlington Central’s Henry Crumlett placed third in the discus with a personal-best throw of 48.34 meters to qualify for state.

Bass fishing

Chain O’Lakes South Sectional: Woodstock North’s boat of senior Austin Nicolai and senior Gabriel Patterson and Richmond-Burton’s boat of senior Doug Wells, junior Prestyn Misch and sophomore Caleb Rodenkirk advanced to the bass fishing state tournament.

Nicolai and Patterson finished second at the sectional with a total catch of 11.35 pounds, runner-up to Glenbard North’s winning boat of Joey Fitak and Tyler Doran (14.21 pounds). Wells, Misch and Rodenkirk took sixth with a total catch of 10.80 pounds.

The state tournament takes place June 5 and 6 at Lake Shelbyville in Shelbyville.