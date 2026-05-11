Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week: Cary-Grove's Addy Green

Name: Addy Green

School: Cary-Grove

Sport: Softball

Why she was selected: Green, a senior left-hander, fired a six-inning no-hitter against Downers Grove North with 12 strikeouts to lead the Trojans to a 14-0 nonconference victory. Green threw 56 of 91 pitches for strikes and walked two.

For her performance, Green was selected as the Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Crystal Lake Central baseball’s Konner Altergott, Huntley softball’s Piper Heimbrodt and Richmond-Burton girls soccer’s Ella Seyller also were nominated.

Green answered a few questions from the Northwest Herald following her no-hit performance.

Cary-Grove’s Addy Green delivers a pitch against Burlington Central during the 2024 season in Cary. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

When did you start playing softball and how did you get into it?

Green: I started playing when I was about 6 years old because my parents signed me up, and I ended up loving it.

What is the hardest part about pitching?

Green: Staying mentally focused and having to reset after a every pitch.

What was working well for you during your no-hitter?

Green: I was hitting my spots and my curveball was moving.

What scares you?

Green: I’m scared of losing confidence in myself because confidence is very important in life.

What celebrity would you most like to hang out with for a day?

Green: Rihanna because she is successful but is still true to herself.

What is your favorite sports memory?

Green: My first varsity game where my sister was catching for me.

What is your dream job?

Green: I would love to be a softball coach one day.

You just won a million dollars. What is the first thing you would buy?

Green: Plane tickets to Europe.

What is one food you can’t stand to eat?

Green: Mushrooms because of the texture.

Which teammate inspires you and why?

Green: Ella Grimm because she is such a hard worker and is never afraid to be herself. I just adore her.

What is a movie or TV show you never get tired of watching?

Green: I love “New Girl” because it’s funny and comforting.

If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go and why?

Green: I would love to go to Greece because the beaches look amazing and there are so many sights to see.