No Kings rallies held across McHenry County

Diane Ayers (left) and Rusty Ayers, wear outfits from the era of women's suffrage at a No Kings rally in Crystal Lake on, Saturday, March 28, 2026. (Claire O'Brien)

Hundreds of people lined Route 14 in Crystal Lake Saturday in opposition to President Donald Trump and many of his policies as part of national No Kings protests.

Protesters lined the busy road from east of Exchange Drive to in front of Kyoto Japanese Restaurant, although a few were spaced closer to Crystal Point Road.

Those who attended the protest cited a variety of issues, including recent developments like the proposed SAVE Act, but also the war in Iran and ICE operations.

Louise Steinbach wore an inflatable taco suit to the rally in Crystal Lake.

A car holds a sign as it passes protester Louise Steinbach at a No Kings rally in Crystal Lake, Saturday, March 28, 2026. (Claire O'Brien)

The outfit was a nod to the acronym “TACO” (Trump Always Chickens Out), coined last year in response to the president’s “tendency to levy extremely high import taxes and then retreat,” according to the Associated Press.

Steinbach said chickening out is a “reoccurring theme” with the president, and thinks everyone should be fed up with him. She said the president is flip-flopping on many things, including the Iran war and tariffs. Steinbach said businesses can’t make decisions because the president flips on things. She expressed her opinion that Trump needs to get out of office before the upcoming midterm election.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 36 Protesters line State Route 31 near the intersection of McCullom Lake Road in McHenry to protest their discontent with President Donald Trump and his administration's policies on Saturday, March 28, 2026, during the McHenry County No Kings Protest. According to an organizer, over 4,000, people took part in the protest. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Jeff Schumacher wore a “1984″ shirt and had a sign referencing the George Orwell novel at the Crystal Lake rally. He said the book is a great work of literature but it’s a “cautionary tale, not an instruction manual.”

Schumacher said themes from the book are coming up in society, mentioning what he said was the country getting into wars and covering things up. He added he felt lies, exaggerations and mistruths were becoming normalized to the point where “people quote them.”

Jeff Schumacher, right, holds up a "1984" sign at a No Kings rally in Crystal Lake, Saturday, March 28, 2026. (Claire O'Brien)

Other protesters mentioned the war in Iran but also the SAVE Act. The proposed amendment to the elections law would require American citizens to show documents like a passport or birth certificate to register to vote. Supporters say it ensures election integrity and prevents noncitizens from voting.

Opponents, including Dan McLaughlin, feel the bill is voter suppression.

He attended the rally with his wife, Tammy McLaughlin. Dan McLaughlin said voting is a right for all Americans, and his wife would have to go get her birth certificate or other forms of ID to vote.

Tammy McLaughlin said the president is targeting women and their rights. Immigration and reproductive rights were other issues the couple mentioned.

Tammy McLaughlin held a sign that said “Pretti Good reason to protest! Abolish ICE.” Her sign referenced two American citizens, Alex Pretti and Renee Good, who were fatally shot by federal agents in Minnesota earlier this year.

She said she is concerned that federal agents are killing people in the streets, adding “it’s unacceptable” those agents are not incarcerated.

While many cars honked, waved and had signs supporting the protesters or opposing the president, other motorists expressed their support for Trump.

No counterprotesters were spotted in Crystal Lake.

Crystal Lake was one of several No Kings protests Saturday in the Republican stronghold McHenry County. Other No Kings rallies were held in Algonquin and McHenry, according to the No Kings website. The Democratic Party of McHenry County also posted information about rallies in Richmond and Harvard on its website.

While many protests have taken place in McHenry County since Trump returned to office last year, the GOP enjoys strong support from the electorate. All of McHenry County’s state senators and all but one state representative are Republicans. All countywide elected officials are members of the GOP, which also enjoys a 15-3 supermajority on the County Board.