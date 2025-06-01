Hundreds gather for Crystal Lake’s 2nd pride event

Hundreds of people showed up to walk through downtown during the 2nd annual Crystal Lake Pride Walk & Social June 1, 2025. (Michelle Meyer)

Hundreds of people gathered for the 2nd annual Downtown Crystal Lake Pride Walk & Social Sunday as a kickoff to June being Pride Month.

The event, which is Crystal Lake’s only LGBTQ+ pride event, started last year.

This year, the attendance and footprint grew with hundreds of people of all ages gathered at the intersection of Williams Street and Crystal Lake Avenue to walk around the downtown streets in colorful attire with plenty of rainbow pride flags and boomboxes playing music.

The festival took place at the Brink Street parking lot while renovation construction of Depot Park is underway. Live musical performances, food trucks, line dancing, a karaoke contest, a craft fair and a car show filled the space. Local nonprofits and organizations dedicated to supporting LGBTQ+ community members were stationed to provide information and handout free items like stickers and pins.

Mayor Haig Haleblian spoke before the walk reciting the city’s declaration of June as Pride Month.

“The City of Crystal Lake recognizes and is committed to protecting the civil rights of all people, and whereas, it is imperative that all people in the community, regardless of sexual orientation, gender or identity feel valued, safe, empowered and supported by their peers, educators and community leaders,” he said.

McHenry County’s largest pride event is Woodstock’s Pride Fest, which this year takes place June 13 to 15 and includes a parade at 11 a.m. June 15 and a display of the AIDS Memorial Quilt. More information on Woodstock’s Pride Fest is available here: woodstockilpride.com.