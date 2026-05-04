Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week: Johnsburg's Hope Klosowicz

Johnsburg’s Hope Klosowicz, center, runs in the 100 meter-dash at the Kishwaukee River Conference Girls Track and Field Meet last season at Marengo High School. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer/for the Daily Herald)

Name: Hope Klosowicz

School: Johnsburg

Sport: Track and field

Why she was selected: The speedy Klosowicz stood out in a loaded McHenry County Girls Track and Field Meet field and was named Girls Athlete of the Meet. Klosowicz, a senior who will run next year at NCAA Division-I Omaha, ran in 25.85 seconds to win the 200-meter dash and 58.24 to win the 400. She also took runner-up in the 100 (12.56).

For her performance, Klosowicz was selected as the Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Jacobs girls track and field’s Lennox Szymonik and Marengo boys track and field’s Jackson Heimsoth also were nominated following outstanding performances at county.

Klosowicz answered a few questions from the Northwest Herald following her big week.

Johnsburg’s Carly Duck, left, is greeted by teammate Hope Klosowicz after Duck’s pole vault in the Class 2A Genoa-Kingston Sectional last season in Genoa. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer/for the Daily Herald)

What did it mean to you to be named Girls Athlete of the Meet at county?

Klosowicz: It meant a lot to be named the Athlete of the Meet because it showed that the work I have been putting in has been paying off and that trusting the process earlier this season has worked out for me.

What are your goals for the rest of the season?

Klosowicz: My goals for the rest of the season are to do well at conference and sectionals to hopefully make it to state in multiple open events. At state, I am hoping to make it to finals for at least one of my events as well. As a team, our goal is to hopefully win the conference meet, and with the team we have now that is definitely achievable. We just need to trust the work we have done and give it our all, and we could have a really good chance at it.

What stood out about Omaha that led to you committing there?

Klosowicz: I really loved Omaha’s culture, the coaches are awesome and really care about me, and I’m not even being coached by them yet. The current athletes are all great people and made me feel a part of the team on my visit. A few of them have even reached out to me since my visit, too. The school has a good education program, which I am going into, and I really love how the student-athletes are treated at the university.

What is your favorite track and field event to compete in and why?

Klosowicz: I really love the 200 and the 400. For the 400, I love it because it is a really tough race, and it mentally pushes me really well. For the 200, I love it just because it is super fun to race.

What is something most people don’t know about you?

Klosowicz: Most people don’t know that I am a tutor at GiGi’s Playhouse.

Which teammate inspires you?

Klosowicz: I would say Summer Toussaint and Carly Duck inspire me the most. Summer is a great athlete to train with. I think we push each other really well at practice and when we compete. Carly is an amazing teammate to be with, and she just is able to have a good mood all the time and just makes being at practice and meetings more fun.

What are some of your favorite hobbies?

Klosowicz: I love to lift, go to the gym, volunteer and fish with my dad.

What is the best present you’ve ever received?

Klosowicz: I would say my dog Uno. We’ve had her for almost six years, and she is just the most perfect dog ever.

What food could you win an eating contest?

Klosowicz: Texas Roadhouse rolls.

What is a movie or TV show you never get tired of watching?

Klosowicz: Grey’s Anatomy.

If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go and why?

Klosowicz: I would want to go to Athens, Greece, because there are so many sites I want to see, especially the Panathenaic Stadium.