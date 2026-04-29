Man convicted in DUI crash that killed 2 in ’05 pleads guilty in new drunk-driving collision near McHenry

A man convicted in a drunk-driving crash that killed two people on New Year’s Day 2005 has pleaded guilty to driving drunk last November when, authorities said, he caused a crash near McHenry.

Igors Kazakovs, 42, of Vernon Hills – who was behind the wheel in the 2005 crash that killed a taxi driver and the driver’s passenger, pleaded guilty Tuesday to aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol while having two prior convictions, records filed in McHenry County court show.

Authorities said when he rear-ended another vehicle stopped at a red light and his alcohol level was .191, more than twice the legal limit of .08.

Kazakovs was sentenced to five years in prison, of which he is required to serve half. He will receive credit for 139 days spent in county jail since his arrest Dec. 3, Judge Tiffany Davis said during Tuesday’s hearing.

Kazakovs, convicted of reckless homicide in the fatal 2005 crash, was driving on a revoked license, a result of that conviction, when December crash occurred, authorities said.

During the early-morning hours of Nov. 9, Kazakovs was drunk when he was driving a Ford Edge that rear-ended the other vehicle in the area of South River and Charles J. Miller roads, according to McHenry County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they found “several mini bottles of liquor” in his vehicle, while a breath test showed Kazakovs had a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.191, prosecutors said.

Kazakovs was initially charged with a misdemeanor DUI; however, after prosecutors reviewed his criminal history and learned of his past offenses, the charges were increased, authorities said at the time of his arrest.

Prosecutors said Kazakovs has been convicted twice for drunken driving, including the 2005 case when on New Year’s Day, he hit a taxicab, killing the driver and passenger, and was sentenced to 16 years in prison.