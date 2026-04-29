George Donze wins pitchers’ duel, Andrew Deegan rips clutch double to lift Jacobs over Huntley

Andrew Deegan (left) hit a go-ahead RBI double in the seventh inning and George Donze (right) pitched a complete game to lead Jacobs over Huntley on Tuesday. (Russ Hodges)

George Donze doesn’t waste any time or motion on the mound.

Working quickly and efficiently, Donze often stood ready to fire before Huntley hitters entered the batter’s box. His fast pacing appeared to keep the Red Raiders off balance, as the Jacobs senior retired 17 of Huntley’s 21 batters on fly balls or strikeouts Tuesday evening.

Donze, who struck out five and carried a no-hitter into the bottom of the sixth inning, spun a complete game on only 86 pitches and guided Jacobs to a 2-1 win over the Red Raiders.

It was the fifth complete-game outing of the season for Donze, who surrendered just two hits as the Golden Eagles split the two-game Fox Valley Conference series.

“I’ve always been a quick pitcher,” Donze said. “I don’t really take my time. I feel like it keeps the hitters off balance a little bit and it keeps our defense in the game because I know that standing out there for a while messes with the defense. I just try to keep things moving.”

Featuring fastballs, changeups and curveballs, Donze opened his outing with five straight shutout innings. Huntley (17-3, 8-2 FVC), which averaged 7.1 runs per game prior to Tuesday night, didn’t get on the board until the sixth, where Ashton Jones broke up Donze’s no-hit bid and Aiden Eickelmann rolled an RBI groundout to first.

“I’m just trying to save our bullpen,” Donze said. “We have a couple of games this week and it really helps to build confidence knowing I can get it done over and over again. I just trusted my defense, Even if I missed a pitch, I trusted them and kept repeating in the zone.”

Huntley left-hander Nate Larson matched Donze in his four-plus frames of work. In what became an old-fashioned pitchers’ duel, Larson fanned eight batters and also carried a no-hitter beyond the fourth inning. A walk and a hit batter in the fourth didn’t faze the junior, who let out a roar after notching back-to-back strikeouts.

Huntley's Nate Larson struck out eight batters and held Jacobs to one hit over nearly five innings of work on Tuesday. (Russ Hodges)

“I had a feel for all three of my pitches,” said Larson, whose slider proved tough to hit on Tuesday. “I was able to go anywhere I wanted to. I was able to get ahead in counts and work with what I trusted. Today, more than anything, my slider was my best pitch.”

Jacobs (13-4, 6-3 FVC), which fell 3-2 to the Red Raiders in a nine-inning thriller on Thursday, ended Larson’s no-hit bid after lead-off man Jace Koth shot a two-out single up the middle in the top of the fifth. That ended Larson’s outing, as the lefty departed on 79 pitches.

“Larson’s a fantastic arm,” Jacobs coach Jamie Murray said. “We were struggling a little bit early and I was telling the guys that we needed to put balls in play because Donze’s been that guy for us all year. He’s been in every single game and he throws a ton of strikes.”

After Rowan Parker walked Andrew Deegan to put two Golden Eagles on base, Huntley made another call to the bullpen, bringing on tall right-hander Travis Dudycha. Dudycha struck Jacobs’ Ryan Tucker out on a breaking ball that perhaps broke too much, as it bounced to the backstop, allowing Koth to sprint home and score.

Jacobs led 1-0 until Eickelmann’s game-tying groundout in the sixth. After Koth drew a lead-off walk in the seventh, Deegan delivered what was ultimately the biggest hit of the evening. The senior shortstop ripped an RBI double to right field off Huntley reliever Josh Rudnick, driving Koth home from first and putting Jacobs ahead by one.

“I always want to beat Huntley,” Deegan said. “I know a lot of kids on the team and they’re kind of our rivals. I knew I was in a big spot and he threw me a pitch I could hit. ... We’re all confident in ourselves. If it didn’t click in the first five innings, we knew it would eventually.”

Taking the mound for the bottom of the seventh, Donze induced a groundout to Deegan at short before Gavin Rettberg put a charge into a deep fly ball to left center. But Koth squeezed it for the second out and then nabbed a shallow fly ball from Drew Borkowski that clinched Donze’s complete-game victory and the conference series split.

“Donze did a heck of a job at throwing three pitches for strikes,” Huntley coach Andy Jakubowski said. “He kept us off balance and made us live in the air. It was a great high school baseball game.”