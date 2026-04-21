Former Burlington Central star Drew Scharnowski transfers to Duke

Central High School graduate Drew Scharnowski, a sophomore forward at Belmont University, scores on a dunk in an 83-62 victory over Middle Tennessee in December in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (Courtesy of Belmont University Athletics/Zachary Timmerman/Courtesy of Belmont University A)

The list of Illinois high school basketball players to have played at Duke includes Jabari Parker (Simeon), Jahlil Okafor (Whitney Young), Corey Maggette (Fenwick), Phil Henderson (Crete-Monee), Sean Dockery (Julian), Jaden Schutt (Yorkville Christian), Chris Collins (Glenbrook North), and current Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer (Glenbrook North).

In the fall, you can add Drew Scharnowski to the list after the former Burlington Central standout announced this past weekend his commitment to Duke from the transfer portal.

Scharnowski, a 2023 Burlington Central graduate, spent the previous three seasons at Belmont University, where he redshirted in 2023-2024, and averaged 5.5 points and 3 rebounds per game in limited time in 2024-2025, before earning a starting job this past campaign.

The 6-foot, 9-inch forward started 24 of the Bruins’ 30 games this past season, averaging 10.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per contest.

Belmont, which finished 26-6 overall, captured the Missouri Valley Conference regular-season title with a 16-4 mark.

Now, the all-MVC first team and all-defense team selection heads to perennial powerhouse Duke.

“I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity that coach Scheyer and his staff have given me,” said Scharnowski, who will head to Duke next month. “A place like Duke speaks for itself, the history, the standard, the players that have come through here. It’s something you dream about as a kid.

“I truly believe God has put me in this position for a reason, and I don’t take for granted. At the same time, I know nothing is given. I’m excited to get in the gym, compete every day, and keep getting better. Being around that level of talent and that kind of winning culture is only going to push me, and I’m going to trust God through that process. I’m just ready to get to work, stay grounded in my faith, and be a part of something special.”

Scharnowski scored 1,228 points during his varsity high school career, highlighted by a senior season where he averaged 23.1 points, 8.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 2.4 blocks per game for coach Brett Porto’s Fox Valley Conference champion Rockets (31-3).

“I could not be more proud of him,” Porto said. “He has always been an incredible worker, leader, and incredibly talented player. We (school/community) are all incredibly proud of him and I am sure that everyone will be watching (his games).”

Belmont became a special place for Scharnowski the past three seasons.

“Belmont was fundamental in my development,” he said. “The coaches poured countless hours into me, both as a basketball player and as a man, and for that I’m incredibly thankful. They’ve given me the tools I need to succeed, and I’m excited to take what I’ve learned there and apply it at the next level.

“I love Nashville. My parents live here, and I’ve made countless memories and built friendships that will last a lifetime. This place will always mean a lot to me. At the same time, I’m excited for this next chapter and the opportunity ahead.”

The 15-day portal process, which officially opened following the April 6 Division I national championship game, closed on Tuesday.

“The portal process was different from anything I experienced in my high school recruitment process,” Scharnowski said. “Everything moves a lot faster, and there’s a lot more to consider, but I was incredibly blessed to be in a situation where multiple, amazing schools really wanted me to play for them and in a way, which made my life easier because I knew no decision I made would have been the wrong one.

“I also have the most incredible support system with my parents, my brothers (older brother Max played at Alabama), and my agent, who put in countless hours of work and only want what’s best for me. They helped me stay grounded through the entire process and made sure I was focused on finding the right fit, not just as a player but as a person.”

Scharnowski will continue to work on his game during the offseason.

“I want to work on my decision making and pace of play, really being able to make the right reads and pick a defense apart whenever I have the ball, whether that’s at the top of the key or in the pocket,” he said. “I think I can add a ton on the offensive end by displaying my versatility and continuing to work on my outside shot, which will help create better floor spacing when defenders are forced to guard me.”

Scharnowski realizes the competition will be fierce, both in-house and against the schedule Duke will face.

“Just being around and competing against that level of players every single day is naturally going to make me better,” he said. “Iron sharpens iron, and I know that environment is going to push me to another level. But most importantly, I want to do whatever it takes to win. Whatever that is, whatever the coaches need me to do or work on, I’m going to do it.

“I want to help bring another national championship to Durham, and I know that starts with putting my best foot forward every single day. I’m focused on getting better, learning the system, and competing at the highest level. I know the standard at Duke is extremely high, and I’m ready to embrace that and whatever it takes to help the team win.”

https://www.dailyherald.com/20260421/college-sports/former-burlington-central-star-scharnowski-headed-to-duke/