Jacobs’ Andrew Deegan goes ‘5 for 5′ for the hard way: McHenry County baseball notes

Jacobs' Andrew Deegan looks at a seventh-inning pitch before getting hit for the fifth time during the Golden Eagles' Fox Valley Conference baseball game against Burlington Central on Friday, April 17, 2026, in Burlington. (Joe Aguilar)

Human dartboard Andrew Deegan did more than take one for the team.

He took five.

Sparring partners get hit fewer times than the Jacobs senior shortstop did against Burlington Central on Friday in Burlington.

Where did baseballs hit him in the batter’s box? Almost everywhere.

“A couple in the leg,” Deegan said. “I got one in the arm, I know that. Quad, hamstring, calf.”

Deegan, a left-handed hitter who’s committed to play baseball for NCAA Division I Belmont University, was hit by a pitch five times in as many at-bats in the Fox Valley Conference game.

According to the MaxPreps and National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) websites, Deegan’s “5-for-5″ performance tied the national record for most HBPs in a game.

Andrew Deegan (Joe Aguilar)

He is the first player from Illinois to be hit by a pitch five times in a game.

“That’s insane,” Jacobs pitcher/first baseman Aaden Colon said.

“It was on the bingo card – five hit by pitches," Jacobs coach Jamie Murray joked after his team’s 6-0 win. “I haven’t seen it in my 31 years [of coaching].”

Central right-hander starting pitcher Aidric Arndt hit Deegan with a changeup in the first inning, plunked him inadvertently again in the second on a 3-2 pitch and one more time in the fourth. Lefty reliever Tyler Kotwica hit Deegan with a sixth-inning pitch.

Lastly, in the seventh, right-hander Josh Cook threw a 1-1 pitch that pegged Deegan in the right hamstring. Deegan finally showed some frustration, as he flung his bat into the ground before trotting to first base.

Deegan wasn’t necessarily in the mood to high-five anyone after his fifth HBP.

“The last one hurt the most,” Deegan said. “I know they weren’t [trying to hit me]. I guess it just happened.”

Rockets coach Kyle Nelson knows Deegan well and has much respect for him, having coached him a few falls ago with the Chicago Scouts Association at the Arizona Fall Classic.

“He’s a great ballplayer and a great kid,” Nelson said. “The last thing we wanted to do was give them five free bases in a 2-0 game like it was for most of the game [through four innings]. Give [Deegan] some credit, though. He’s all over the plate and not moving out of the way of anything that came inside.”

Heading into Monday’s FVC showdown between Jacobs (11-2, 4-1) and host McHenry (12-2-1, 5-0), Deegan, who likes to crowd the plate, had absorbed a pitch 10 times this season. Before Friday’s game, he said the most he had been hit in a game was three times.

“I do get hit a lot, but never that much [five times],” said Deegan, who’s a three-year varsity starter. “Usually I get hit a lot every year because I stand so close to the plate. I don’t dodge the ball.”

Deegan, like any hitter, prefers to swing the bat.

The Golden Eagles’ No. 3 hitter took a .414 batting average into Monday’s game. Deegan said after Friday’s contest that he would ice that night and, sure enough, showed no worse for the wear Saturday, as he went 3 for 4 with his team-leading fifth double of the season and three RBIs in a 13-10 win over Conant.

Deegan hit .393 last season with 15 extra-base hits.

“He’s not up there just looking to take a pitch,” Murray said. “He wants to swing.”

Sweet-swinging Schultz: Burlington Central junior catcher Liam Schultz went 2 for 4 against Jacobs on Friday, raising his batting average to .409. His 18 hits include three homers, three doubles and a triple.

Burlington Central's Liam Schultz (Photo Provided By Central Athlet)

Schultz, who swings the bat left-handed, has been batting leadoff for the Rockets because Nelson wants him to get as many at-bats as possible.

Schultz hit .313 with 12 extra-base hits last year.

“Liam is having an incredible season for us again,” Nelson said. “He was our best hitter for most of last year before going into a late-season slump. Liam is a linebacker for our football team. I don’t know a ton about football, but when I watch them, he’s the kid always getting up off the bottom of the pile, and he brings that mentality to the baseball field.”

Schultz played third base for the Rockets last season, as All-Area veteran Jake Johnson handled catching duties. Nelson said Schultz had to learn to play third base “on the fly at the varsity level,” so the coaches weren’t totally sure if he would be able to handle the full-time catching duties this year.

Schultz has proved to be a quick learner. He threw out a Jacobs runner at second base with a laser of a throw after a pitch bounced 20 feet away from him.

“It sets a good tone for your program when your best player is also your hardest worker, and Liam is exactly that,” Nelson said. “He’s in with our football team working out at 6 a.m., three times per week. After games, he will ask me specific questions about his performance and what he can do to get better. To me, the most impressive thing about Liam is that he truly wants to be coached. He wants constructive feedback, and he’s not afraid to hear the truth about what he needs to do to get better.”