Algonquin asks for resident input for High Hill Park renovations

The village of Algonquin is looking to update High Hill Park, located at 510 Kirkland Drive, seen here on April 16, 2026. (Michelle Meyer)

The village of Algonquin is looking to residents to help draft a renovation plan for High Hill Park and Nature Preserve.

The village staff is starting to work on a comprehensive master plan for the 29-acre park, located at 510 Kirkland Drive. The plan will serve as a “long-term roadmap for park design, land use, facility improvements, programming, environmental conservation and community engagement,” according to a village news release.

Residents are encouraged to share what improvements they would like to see at the park through an online survey available until April 24.

Divided into two sections, there are 8 acres of active park space and over 21 acres of natural areas connected by a walking path. Currently, the park has a playground, shelter, swings and a sand area off Harnish Drive by Providence Drive and Roaring Brook Lane. An open field with a lake and stream is accessible from Kirkland Drive.

To help cover costs, the village is applying for grant funding up to $600,000. The village received funding assistance from an Open Space Lands Acquisition and Development grant when it was developed in 1995.

The renovations follow a trend of park improvements spearheaded by the 2021 parks and recreation master plan that updated Holder Memorial Park, James B. Wood Park, Presidential Park, Towne Park and Tunbridge Park.

“This master plan reflects our continued investment in Algonquin’s park system and in the spaces that bring our community together,” Village President Debby Sosine said in the release. “We encourage residents to share their ideas as we plan for the future of High Hill Park.”

A nearby sanitary sewer relocation project, along with “future restoration efforts” also is planned along Ratt Creek, according to the release. Construction is planned to occur from 2027 to 2028.

Learn about High Hill Park renovations and take the survey at algonquin.org/HighHillPark.